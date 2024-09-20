Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Inbetweeners star Simon Bird has made a revelation about the rumoured reunion of the hit E4 comedy - and it might break fans’ hearts.

The actor, 40, has dampened reports of comeback for the show, after reports that a new film could be coming following a podcast appearance form co-star Joe Thomas. Thomas raised hopes of a reunion after telling the Always Be Comedy podcast that conversations had happened between the main cast over their desire to return the world of The Inbetweeners.

However, Simon Bird, who portrayed geeky and awkward Will McKenzie in the hit comedy series and the two subsequent films, has said that he is “pouring cold water” on the reports. According to the MailOnline, the former Friday night Dinner star told reporters: “I'm afraid to be the one pouring cold water on this but it's not happening. I can tell you emphatically that there are no prospects of a reunion.”

He added that while the cast would be up for getting back on set, the final decision didn’t lie with them. He said: “We'd be happy to but it's not up to us, it's up to the writers, Iain and Damon, and I know they're both very busy these days.

'It's not more likely to happen now than it was ten years ago I'm afraid. I think it was a comedy that inhabited a certain time and, well, I think I caused quite a storm on social media in a previous interview where I said it wouldn't be made now but I'm not sure it would. So no there have been no discussion about a new show or film.”

In 2023, Bird said in an interview with The Telegraph that The Inbetweeners, which aired from 2008 until 2010, “wouldn’t be commissioned today” due to multiple issues such as “casual homophobia” and sexism. He explained: “I rationalise it to myself by saying that at the time it was an accurate representation of the way teenagers talk to each other. Is that still the case now? I assume not.

“Although the programme was set in the 2000s, it was based on a pilot set in 1990, so even in the 2000s it wasn’t really an accurate reflection of how teenagers spoke.”