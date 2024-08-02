Actor James Buckley took to Instagram to reveal that his dog has passed away and celebrities as well as fans shared their condolences with him.

James Buckely said: “Heartbroken to let you know that we lost our girl last week. There is a huge hole in our hearts and our home. We all miss her a lot. Taking some time off from the vlogs. See you all soon.”

Former Brother presenter and RSPCA Ambassador Kate Lawler said: “So sorry James x” followed by emojis including a crying face emoji, broken red heart, rainbow and dog paws. Another fan said: “I must not make a benji joke, I must not make a benji joke, I must not make a benji joke.” In response to this, James said: “Jokes are always welcome. I deffo think laughter is the best medicine.”

James Buckley is married to Clair Buckley, an actress and YouTube star, the couple married in 2012 and have two sons, Harrison and Jude.

Clair has starred in films such as Vendetta and The Comedian’s Guide to Survival, the couple’s YouTube series is entitled At Home With The Buckleys, in 2022, and they also brought out a book of the same name.

James and Clair Buckley also have their own podcast which is called In Sickness and Health. Although James is best known for his role as Jay Cartwright in The Inbetweeners, he became the first person to become a millionaire on Cameo (a site where fans pay for personalised video messages from celebrities and politicians such as Nigel Farage).

Clair Buckley has previously told The Sun that she had never watched The Inbetweeners and said: “I knew of the show and what it was but I didn’t tune in. I didn’t watch it, which might have been a good thing.

“I did watch a couple of episodes after we met but to this day I don’t think I ‘ve ever seen every single episode. James and Jay are nothing alike thank God.”