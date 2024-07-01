TV star Gemma Atkinson with her late beloved pet dog Norman. Photo by Instagram/@glouiseatkinson. | Instagram/@glouiseatkinson

‘Hollyoaks actress’ Gemma Atkinson has said her "heart is broken" after announcing the loss of a “beloved” family member on Instagram - her pet dog Norman.

The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star, who is engaged to Strictly professional dancer Gorka Márquez, took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her two million followers about her loss and to pay tribute to her late pet. She shared a montage video of him over the years alongside a lengthy caption, in which she described him as “the most gentle and caring soul”. She wrote: "My beautiful boy Norman has passed away. My heart is broken.12 years ago, I made a promise to him that I would always take care of him and never allow him be in pain or to suffer. Had I put off making the hardest decision of my life any longer, I would have broken that promise."

The 39-year-old mum-of-two, who shares daughter Mia, four, and son Thiago, 11-months, with fiancé, went on to share her deep love for her late pet, who she said was like a first child to her. "He was my first experience of being a mum and having someone other than myself to care for. He’s taught me a lot. Mainly to always live in the moment, remain positive and to keep trying.

She went on: "He never stopped trying to just get up and please me. Even at the end. He was the most gentle and caring soul combined with fierce love and loyalty to his family, his pack."

Atkinson also shared her concerns for her remaining dog Ollie who now doesn’t have a companion. "Smelling him but not being able to see or play with him will be confusing," she said. "I’ve read that dogs too notice the absence of other dogs, and I know he’s just as sad as I am."

She continued to say how Norman's loss would impact her eldest child Mia, who will turn five on Thursday (July 4), and has spent her whole life with him. She said the pooch woke her daughter up every morning. "Her first best friend. And so close to her 5th birthday."

Atkinson finished her tribute by calling Norman “a good boy”. She wrote: "In all these years the only time you’ve broken my heart is today, when yours stopped beating. I’m going to love you, miss you and remember you forever. Until we meet again Norman… Go and run again and have some fun up there with my dad. You’re such a good boy." Márquez also paid tribute to Norman on his Instagram Stories, re-sharing Gemma's post with the caption: "Will deffo miss you little man..."

Fans and celebrity friends sent their condolences in the comments section of the post. Many were familiar with Norman as he appeared regularly on Atkinson and Márquez's reality show ‘Life Behind the Lens’.

TV and radio personality Kate Lawler wrote: “Gem I’ve just seen this. I am utterly heartbroken for you all and can’t believe he’s crossed the rainbow bridge, so close to Mia’s birthday too. Nothing will make the world of pain you’re in right now better but I just want to remind you of what an amazing Mum you were for Norman. What a life you gave him and what memories you can treasure forever. He was such a lucky boy to have you guys as family. Mia has another guardian angel. Thinking of you all tonight x.”

One fan said: “Oh Gemma I’m so sorry to hear this and I am heartbroken for you all (sobbing as I write this) Losing a pet is the often the first experience of loss a child encounters. Hug Mia a bit tighter, sending you all lots of love.” Another said: “So sorry for your loss. Losing our fur babies is like losing one of the family . They are one of the family , go run free Norman over the doggie rainbow.” A third said: “My heart aches for you Gemma #sending you so much love. I’m so truly sorry.”