The Last Of Us is back for its highly-anticipated second season, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey returning to the screen.

The post-apocalyptic HBO drama returns to screens after the huge success of the first series in 2023. Based on the video game of the same name, the story follows Joel (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States, with Ellie being immune from the virus that devastated the country up until that point.

Critics and viewers alike raved over the show’s first series, with many hailing it as one of the best video game adaptations of all time.

Now the show is back for a second series, based on the second game in the series. Fans have been waiting more than two years for a new episode - here’s when UK-based viewers can tune in to get the latest episode.

The Last of Us season two will premiere on April 13 | Â© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al

When are episode of The Last Of Us released in the UK?

The Last Of Us airs on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV in the UK. The show will air live on Sky Atlantic at 2am in the early hours of Monday morning, to coincide with the US premiere.

Not to worry if you can’t stay up until the little hours waiting for The Last Of Us - the newest episode will be repeated on Sky Atlantic at 9pm every Monday evening.

In addition to airing on television, the newest episode of The Last of Us will be released from 2am on Monday mornings on NOW TV.

How many episodes are in The Last Of Us season 2?

There will be seven episodes in The Last Of Us season two. They will air weekly, meaning that those who want to binge the show will need to wait until all episodes are available.

The episode schedule for the hit show is:

Episode 1 - April 13

Episode 2 - April 20

Episode 3 - April 27

Episode 4 - May 4

Episode 5 - May 11

Episode 6 - May 18

Episode 7 - May 25