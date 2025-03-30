Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s time to start scheduling your TV time to catch some of April’s biggest streaming releases.

It will be a big month for TV streaming releases, with some long-awaited returns and new stories heading our way. Whether you want some frights, some sci-fi capers or a mysterious drama, here are some of the highlights you can look forwards to in April.

Black Mirror season 7 - Netflix on April 10

Black Mirror returns to Netflix for season seven on April 10 | Netflix

Black Mirror’s highly-anticipated return comes in April with a batch of brand new anthology episodes.

The sci-fi dystopian thriller regularly offers up stellar cast lists and engrossing plots and season seven looks to be no different. A trailer for the upcoming show shows that stars such as Peter Capaldi, Paul Giamatti, Emma Corrin, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones will appear in this show, with creator Charlie Brooker also confirming that viewers will be transported back to the USS Callister storyline in the show’s first ever sequel episode.

All episodes of Black Mirror season seven will land on Netflix on April 10. Seasons one to six are available to watch on the streaming site right now.

Your Friends & Neighbours - Apple TV + on April 11

Apple TV+

Brand-new Apple TV+ series Your Friends & Neighbours follows hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper (Jon Hamm) who steal the homes of his neighbours while grappling with his recent divorce, but discovers hidden, dangerous secrets behind the front doors.

Apple TV+ are obviously confident with this new series as it has already been renewed for a second season before even landing on the streaming site.

Your Friends & Neighbours will premiere on Apple TV+ on April 11.

The Last Of Us season 2 - NOW TV on April 14

The Last of Us season two will premiere on April 13 | Â© 2025 Home Box Office, Inc. Al

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return for the second series of this epic video game adaptation. Kaitlyn Dever joins the cast alongside Isabela Merced and

The second season of this post-apocalyptic series, much like the game, picks up five years after the event at the end of season one. Expect more zombie-filled scares, heart-wrenching emotional notes and shocking plot twists.

The Last Of Us will air weekly on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV from April 14.

You season 5 - Netflix on April 21

Penn Badgley stars as Joe Goldberg in season five of You | CLIFTON PRESCOD/NETFLIX

Everyone's favourite stalker/serial killer Joe Goldberg is back for the final season of Netflix’s psychological thriller, but how will the story end for our anti-hero protagonist?

Joe returns to New York City but now finds himself living in as part of the upper-class elites alongside wife Kate Lockwood (played by Charlotte Ritchie). He is hoping to put his shady past behind him but ghosts and desires of days gone threaten to make his world crumble around him.

You season five will drop all at once on Netflix on April 21. Season one to four are available to watch on Netflix now.

Andor season two - Disney+ on April 22

Star Wars prequel series Andor returns for its second and final season | Disney

The follow-up season to the critically-acclaimed Star Wars series Andor premieres in late April. Not only will it transport fans back to the world of Andor, but it will also wrap up its two-season arc.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) has become a key player in the Rebel Alliance as the world head to war. The series is a prequel to the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which itself is a prequel to the original 1977 Star Wars flick.

The final installment will be released on Disney+ in three-episode blocks, with the first three episodes released on April 22.