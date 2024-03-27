The Lazarus Project has been axed after only two seasons despite its recent BAFTA win
Sky's The Lazarus Project has been axed after only two seasons . This news comes after lead actor Paapa Essiedu was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance as George in the series and the show won a BAFTA Cymru for Best Televison Drama in 2023 after two nail biting seasons.
The show follows main character George as he joins the Lazarus team, a group of people challenged with the task of racing against time to save the world from being permanently stuck in a time loop.
The star studded cast includes Anjli Mohindra, best known from Doctor Who and The Sarah-Jane Adventures, Rudi Dharmalingham, Tom Burke and Caroline Quentin.
The last episode of season 2 left fans eagerly awaiting answers, as it implied that George’s love interest Sarah (played by Charly Clive) might be the new boss of the Lazarus operation. This cliffhanger sets the show up perfectly for another season.
Writer of the show Joe Barton took to X after the news broke, sharing a Dr Seuss meme that said: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Ex-bake off presenter Sue Perkins replied to this and said: “I loved it. Thanks for creating it.”
Another fan wrote: “This show was phenomenal and morally complex. The second season was so time-twisted I'm amazed it didn't break you writing it.” Luckily, fans will not have to wait for long to see more of Barton’s writing as he has written Black Doves for Netflix. The new British spy thriller coming to the streaming service later this year is set in London at Christmas time and stars Kiera Knightley, Sarah Lancashire and Ben Whishaw among others.
