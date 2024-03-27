The Lazarus Project has been axed after only two seasons despite its recent BAFTA win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sky's The Lazarus Project has been axed after only two seasons . This news comes after lead actor Paapa Essiedu was nominated for a BAFTA for his performance as George in the series and the show won a BAFTA Cymru for Best Televison Drama in 2023 after two nail biting seasons.

The show follows main character George as he joins the Lazarus team, a group of people challenged with the task of racing against time to save the world from being permanently stuck in a time loop.

The last episode of season 2 left fans eagerly awaiting answers, as it implied that George’s love interest Sarah (played by Charly Clive) might be the new boss of the Lazarus operation. This cliffhanger sets the show up perfectly for another season.

Writer of the show Joe Barton took to X after the news broke, sharing a Dr Seuss meme that said: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Ex-bake off presenter Sue Perkins replied to this and said: “I loved it. Thanks for creating it.”