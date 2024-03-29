Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Life and Death of Lily Savage is a brand new documentary coming to ITV this weekend that will pay tribute to and honour Paul O'Grady one year on from his death.

Set against the backdrop of Thatcher's Britain and the AIDS crisis, it tells the story of how a working class man from Birkenhead created the colourful character Lily Savage. The documentary will feature personal accounts from his sister Sheila Rudd, friends Sir Ian McKellen, Julian Clary, Jools Holland, Jo Brand, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.

O'Grady's daughter, Sharyn Mousley, who was born in May 1974, will also open up about their relationship for the first time, with Mousley revealing it was "a lot to take in" when she first saw her father perform as Lily Savage.

Here's everything you need to know about The Life and Death of Lily Savage on ITV and how you can watch it.

What is The Life and Death of Lily Savage about?

The Life and Death of Lily Savage pays tribute to the veteran entertainer one year after his passing. It features personal accounts of his life from his friends and family, including, for the first time, his daughter Sharyn who will share stories about what it was like growing up with her father.

Describing the documentary Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual at ITV said: "This blue chip feature-length documentary reveals the little known biography of Paul's alter ego Lily - from her birth in the docks of Liverpool to her mysterious 'death' on mainstream TV."

What has Paul O'Grady's daughter said?

O'Grady's daughter, Sharyn Mousley, who was born in May 1974 when the entertainer was just 18-years-old has opened up about her and her father's relationship for the first time for the ITV documentary. Mousley discusses what it was like growing up with her father and the first time she saw him perform as Lily Savage, which she admits was "a lot to take in".

Sharyn Mousley, Paul O'Grady's daughter shares what it was like the first time she saw him perform as Lily Savage

She said that she wasn't allowed to see O'Grady perform as Lily Savage as a child, explaining: "I wasn't allowed to see a lot of Lily when I was little, I think because of the language and I didn't understand a lot of the jokes anyway."

She continued: "As I got older, I went to see Lily. It was a lot to take in because he was my dad at the end of the day and he had six inch heels on with a massive blonde wig."

She also remembered "getting tights" for her dad at the shop. She recalled: "I remember going to the shops and getting tights for him and the guy would say: 'Are you coming in for your dad's tights?'. I'd be like :'Yeah, have you got tan and black?'. That was just normal."

When can I watch Life and Death of Lily Savage?

The Life and Death of Lily Savage will be available to watch on ITV1 and ITVX, on Good Friday (March 29) from 9pm.