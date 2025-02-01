Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer has become everyone's favourite guessing game, and fans think they might have deciphered one star’s identity.

The hit ITV show has been entertaining millions of viewers every Saturday night since the start of the year. Stars such as Mel Giedroyc, Carol Decker and Macy Gray are all among the celebrities that have been unmasked so far, with seven disguised stars remaining.

One of the character which has not only left fans guessing but also impressed with their performances is Pufferfish. Here’s everything we know so far about Pufferfish.

What have been the clues so far to Pufferfish in The Masked Singer?

The clues so far are:

“Things are only going to get stranger”

“Never sleep on this fish”

Pufferfish is seen turning on a lamp in their VT

References to fashion and being in front of the camera

Pufferfish was writing into a five year diary with a pink pom-pom pen

“A coat always comes in handy”

Photographer seen wearing devil horns

A summons to jury duty is seen in the VT

Pufferfish sang Lose Control by Teddy Swims as their clue song. The riddle that Pufferfish has offered up is: "Being puffed up all day can feel so excessive, sometimes being small is just as impressive".

What have been the guesses so far for Pufferfish on The Masked Singer?

Fans think Pufferfish is either Samantha Barks or Perrie Edwards | Bandicoot TV/ITV

Pufferfish has one of the most impressive singing voices in the competition, with the panel and viewers at home fairly certain that the hidden celebrity is either a singer or has been trained professionally. Maya thought that Becky Hill could be behind the mask, while Davina said Cat Deeley, although admitted she wasn't sure after hearing Pufferfish’s impressive performance of Lose Control.

Mo guessed that Swedish singer Zara Larsson has the pipe to pull off the song, while also pulling in the references to modelling and fashion. Jonathan thought that ‘Lose Control’ mixed with the references to fashion actually points towards Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, with her character Eleven ‘losing control’ of her powers i the show.

Some fans are certain that West End star Samantha Barks is behind Pufferfish. Others think that former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is the hidden celebrity. One fans said: “Pufferfish still sounds SO like Perrie Edwards to me. No idea how the clues match but Perrie's all I can hear in the voice.”

The Masked Singer returns at 7pm on Saturday, February 1 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.