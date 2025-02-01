Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer is back this weekend with even more performance to help you guess the identity of the hidden celebrities.

Millions of viewers have been tuning in for series six of the hit ITV show, with only seven contestants remaining. Host Joel Dommett and panelist Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross are on hand to assist with the guessing game.

Wolf is just one of the characters whose identity has become a head-scratcher for both the panel and viewers at home. Here’;s everything we know so far about the character that could help narrow done who is behind the mask.

What have been the latest clues for Wolf on The Masked Singer?

The latest clue have been:

Wolf said some of the panel’s guesses “gave me the willies” and said “nobody puts this Wolf in the corner”

Colourful umbrellas were seen in a VT

Being ‘a wolf in sheep’s clothing’ and searching through bags of wool

Multiple mentions of ‘fairytales’

“Lone wolf or running with the pack, this wolf has done it all”

Joined forces with others including someone who “has a very particular set of skills, skills they have acquired over a long career”

Wolf is seen reading a ‘bedtime stories’ book with a picture of a person sleeping on the front

For their clue song in episode five, Wolf sang The Candy Man by Sammy Davis Jr. They also offered up a riddle which was: "As a wolf, I've held dominion over everything I see, wild woods, creek or cave, that's my territory."

What have the guesses been for Wolf on The Masked Singer so far?

Wolf’s crooning voice has left the judges impressed with their performances, but has it helped the panel in identifying the person behind the mask? Davina thought that the ‘Wolf’ character could be a clue to ‘Wolverine’ and guessed Hugh Jackman.

Mo though references to leaving his ‘pack’ could point toward Donny Osmond, while Maya has stayed with her guess of Adam Sandler. Jonathan thinks that Duran Duran singer Simon Le Bon is the celebrity behind Wolf.

Fans have been heading in the same direction as Jonathan, with some believing that Le Bon could be the hidden celebrity. Other have also went for ABC singer Martin Fry.

However, others have went for another 80s and 90s frontman - Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “The umbrellas, wet wet wet and the candy man song, sweet little mystery.”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, February 1 on ITV1, STV, and ITVX.