The OC has marked its 20th anniversary, with celebrities including Olivia Wilde, Rachel Bilson and Ben McKenzie remembering the occasion on social media.

The popular noughties teen drama first aired in 2003 and followed the story of a group of high school friends who live in the upper-class neighbourhood of Newport Beach in Orange County. In the series Ryan Atwood, who is played by McKenzie is taken in by the Cohen family after falling on the wrong side of the law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The series has featured many famous faces over the years with actors including Chris Pratt and Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde starring in the series. So, where are the cast of The OC now? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where are the cast of The OC now?

The cast of The OC became household names overnight, catapulting the young actors into the height of noughties fame. But, what happened to the actors that played our favourite characters?

Here’s where the cast of The OC are now:

The OC cast members in September 2003 (L to R) Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Melinda Clarke, Peter Gallagher, Rachel Bilson, Kelly Rowan, Benjamin McKenzie and Samaire Armstrong (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Ben McKenzie - Ryan Atwood

Ben McKenzie released a book on cryptocurrency in 2023 (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Gracing our screens as 17- year-old bad boy, Ryan Atwood, Ben McKenzie was the series heartthrob, who after getting caught stealing a car in Chino, is saved from juvenile detention by Sandy Cohen who takes him to live in his home in affluent Orange County.

Since playing Atwood, he has gone on to star as Jim Gordon on Fox’s Gotham, which ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2019. He has also recently released a book on cryptocurrency called “Easy Money: Cryptocurrency, Casino Capitalism, and the Golden Age of Fraud”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has also been married to his Gotham co-star, Morena Baccarin since 2017, with the couple tying the knot on Baccarin’s 38th birthday. The pair share two children together, daughter Frances and son Arthur.

McKenzie honoured the 20-year anniversary with a post on social media of himself and Adam Brody as Ryan and Seth. His caption reads: ““The OC” premiered 20 years ago today. I keep showing my kids pics to prove how cool I used to be, but for some reason they don’t seem to get it”.

Mischa Barton - Marissa Cooper

Mischa Barton at the MTV Movie and TV Awards in 2019 (Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV)

The girl next door and Ryan’s love interest Marissa Cooper was played by Mischa Barton. Her character’s death at the end of season three left fans reeling. In 2017, on the show’s 10th anniversary, creator Josh Schwartz blamed the dramatic death on network pressures and a “complicated chemistry” with the cast. In an interview with The Daily Beast he said : “It was a complicated chemistry with the cast”. Adding: “But she certainly wasn’t actively seeking to leave the show.”

In December 2007 Barton was arrested for a DUI and driving without a valid licence. She was subsequently charged with a misdemeanour DUI and pot possession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barton opened up about her career in a piece for Harper’s Bazar in 2021, where she explains: “Even from a young age, I was sexualised”. Speaking about her time as an 18-year-old on the set of The OC she said she was “constantly pressured into meeting needs, demands and goals set by people twice my age or older.”

She added: "I never had the option to speak up for myself. As a teenager in an adult world, I felt a perpetual fear that it might backfire, turning my career on its head.”

Following her role as Marissa Cooper, Barton has had roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Beautiful Life. In 2016 she competed in Dancing with the Stars and she also featured in season one of MTV’s The Hills revival.

Adam Brody - Seth Cohen

Adam Brody attending the FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble” FYC event in Los Angeles in May (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The nerdy, comic-book loving Seth Cohen was played by Adam Brody, who with the help of Ryan Atwood’s cool charm soon made a name for himself at Harbour High School and won the heart of Summer Roberts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following his role in The OC, Brody starred in Jennifer’s Body (2009), Scream 4 (2011) and The Oranges (2011) where he met his wife Leighton Meester, who he also co-starred with in the movie Life Partners (2014). The pair have two children, a daughter and a son.

Brody has currently starred in two Shazam! films released by DC’s Extended Universe in 2019 and 2023.

Rachel Bilson - Summer Roberts

Rachel Bilson has co-hosted a podcast about The OC (Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

Summer Roberts was Marissa’s best friend and the love interest of Seth Cohen. Played by Rachel Bilson, she famously dated Brody in real life following their on-screen romance.

In 2008 she starred in the 2008 movie Jumper alongside Hayden Christensen, the pair started dating and welcomed a daughter in 2014 before confirming they had split after almost a decade together in 2017.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bilson has also starred in How I Met Your Mother, Hart of Dixie and Nashville. She currently co-hosts the podcast Broad Ideas with her friend Olivia Allen and in the past has hosted an OC watchalong podcast with Melinda Clarke.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of The OC, Bilson posted a photo of her as Summer on Instagram, alongside the caption “Twenty”.

Peter Gallagher - Sandy Cohen

Peter Gallagher played the role of Sandy Cohen in The OC (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Sandy Cohen was the hard-working barrister who saved Ryan Atwood and brought him to live in Orange County. Played by Peter Gallagher, following the success of the series the actor has starred in Grey’s Anatomy, Grace and Frankie and as Andrew Finney in season three of Apple TV’s drama, Truth Be Told.

Melinda Clarke - Julie Cooper

Marissa’s mother, Julie Cooper was played by Melinda Clarke. In 2021 along with Bilson the pair launched a watchalong podcast of The OC where they interviewed former cast members and shared behind the scenes secrets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To celebrate the anniversary Clarke posted a photo of herself and Gallagher to her Instagram account. Her caption read: “Wait Whut?! We’re how old? #20yearstoday #foreveryoung.”

Olivia Wilde - Alex Kelly