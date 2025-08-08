A spinoff of the hit comedy The Office is set to premiere on September 4.

Titled The Paper, the new mockumentary series will follow a team of volunteer reporters at a struggling local newspaper called the Toledo Truth-Teller.

The show is led by Domhnall Gleeson, who plays Ned Sampson, a new editor-in-chief hoping to breathe life into the ailing newsroom. In an interview with People magazine, Gleeson made clear that his role will differ from Steve Carell’s iconic Michael Scott: “I don’t think my character’s like Michael Scott at all. I think if you’re trying to compete with what Steve did or with what Ricky Gervais did, I think it would be a massive mistake.”

The spinoff comes from Greg Daniels – the original U.S. showrunner of The Office – and co-creator Michael Koman, known for his work on Late Night with Conan O’Brien. The trailer for The Paper was released this week, giving fans their first look at the new setting and ensemble.

Gleeson, best known for roles in Harry Potter, Ex Machina, The Revenant, and Star Wars, leads a diverse cast that includes returning Office actor Oscar Nuñez, reprising his role as accountant Oscar Martinez. Viewers have already spotted him in the trailer, with YouTube comments lighting up over his return.

Alongside Gleeson and Nuñez, the cast includes:

Sabrina Impacciatore, award-winning actress from The White Lotus

Chelsea Frie, known from The Moodys and The Time Traveler’s Wife

Melvin Gregg, from American Vandal, Snowfall, and High Flying Bird

Gbemisola Ikumelo, BAFTA-winning writer and actor from A League of Their Own

Alex Edelman, award-winning stand-up comedian and creator of Just For Us

Ramona Young, known for Never Have I Ever and Legends of Tomorrow

Tim Key, British comic actor and poet known for Peep Show and The End of the F**ing World*

Is Peacock available in the UK?

Yes, Peacock is available in the UK, but with some limitations. You can access Peacock content through a Sky TV package or by subscribing to the NOW Entertainment Membership, which costs £9.99 per month.

However, the UK version of Peacock does not include the full content library available in the US. For complete, unrestricted access to all Peacock shows and movies, you’ll need to sign up for the US version.