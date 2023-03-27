Toni Collette, Halle Bush, and Auli’i Cravalho star in Amazon Prime's long-anticipated adaptation of Naomi Alderman's 2016 novel The Power

The Power, a new adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 novel of the same name, is coming to Amazon Prime Video this March. It’s a piece of speculative science fiction, charting the global upheaval that follows when women around the world develop electric powers.

The series – which stars Toni Collette and Toheeb Jimoh among others – takes place around the world, following a politician in Seattle, a photojournalist in Nigeria, a dictator in Eastern Europe, and a gangster in London, depicting their adjustment to a new world.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Power ahead of its release at the end of March.

What is it about?

The official Amazon Prime synopsis for the series explains that “The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world.”

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is! The Power is an adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s novel of the same name, which was met with widespread acclaim and won a number of literary awards when it was published in 2016. The Power is Alderman’s fourth and most famous novel, but you might also know her for her debut novel Disobedience (which was later adapted into a film starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams).

Who stars in The Power?

Toni Collette as Margot Cleary-Lopez in The Power, taking a lie detector test (Credit: Katie Yu/Prime Video)

Toni Collette plays Margot Cleary-Lopez, the Mayor of Seattle and one of the first politicians to publicly advocate in favour of the girls. Collette is a prolific actor, and you’ll recognise her from films like Velvet Goldmine and television series like Wanderlust. You might also know her band, Toni Collette and the Finish.

Toheeb Jimoh plays Tunde Ojo, a young Nigerian photojournalist who documents the changing world. Jimoh is best known for playing Sam Obisanya in Ted Lasso, but you might also recognise him from the Amazon Prime sci-fi series The Feed or the BBC One drama Anthony.

Halle Bush plays Allie Montgomery, a young adoptee who styles herself as religious figure Mother Eve. The Power marks her first screen role.

They’re joined by Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Jos Cleary-Lopez, Ria Zmitrowicz (Three Girls) as Roxy Monke, Zrinka Cvitešić (What Is a Man Without a Moustache?) as Tatiana Moskalev, Heather Agyepong (The Body Remembers) as Ndudi, John Leguizamo (When They See Us) as Rob Lopez, Josh Charles (The Good Wife) as Daniel Dandon, and Eddie Marsan (The Thief, His Wife, and the Canoe) as Bernie Monke amongst others.

Who writes and directs the series?

The Power was initially developed by The Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano, who left the series – and requested her name be removed from the credits – shortly after filming concluded. Raelle Tucker (True Blood, Jessica Jones) took over as showrunner at that point.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

The Power is set to begin on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 31 March. The first three episodes will be available to watch at once, with new episodes continuing weekly thereafter until Friday 12 May.

How many episodes are there?

The Power is a nine-part drama, with each episode running to around an hour long. It was initially commissioned as a ten-episode series, but shortened due to production difficulties as a result of the pandemic.

Where was it filmed?

The Power is a global story, with scenes set all around the world; filming took place primarily in Gloucestershire and Suffolk, with the production moving away from Toronto (due to the pandemic) and Georgia (due to a boycott of the state introducing new restrictions on abortion).

Will there be a Series 2?

There’s been no official comment either way – though the cast and crew have all expressed enthusiasm for the idea – but as soon as more information is available, we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant details.

Why should I watch it?

