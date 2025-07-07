In an eerie blast from the past, fans have noticed that The Simpsons may have foretold the arrival of today’s viral ‘monster toy’ trend. - Labubu.

A character named Pazuzu, appearing in the Treehouse of Horror XXVIII episode from October 2017, bears a striking resemblance in name - if not in appearance - to the now‑popular Labubu plush dolls.

In a clip shared widely on social media, Homer Simpson presents his family with this odd Pazuzu statue. Almost immediately, the house is engulfed in spooky, mischievous events, and even Homer seems to fall under its spell. The unsettling toy, which fans have dubbed a “Labubu‑like monster toy,” sparks chaos much as the modern plushies have done - albeit with far more sinister vibes.

A fan commented on the viral video: “I freaking knew it!” Another wrote: “I knew there was something wrong with this toy. Faces are weird and kind of dark.”

'Pazuzu' appears in the Treehouse of Horror XXVIII episode from October 2017. | The Simpsons

What is a Labubu?

Labubu toys- fuzzy, fang-toothed creatures created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung - have become one of the year's most unexpected fashion trends, dangling from designer bags and flooding social media feeds. Originally released in 2015 by toy brand Pop Mart, Labubus gained global hype after Blackpink’s Lisa called one her “baby,” with celebrities like Rihanna, Dua Lipa and Emma Roberts joining the trend.

Though usually sold in “blind boxes” where buyers don’t know which toy they’re getting, rare and “secret edition” Labubus now fetch over £1,000 - with one child-sized figure reportedly sold for $150,000. Rental platforms are even offering them for around £4 a day.

Labubu dolls

Now, thanks to TikTok Shop’s summer sale, these previously sold-out toys are being restocked, driving a new wave of demand. Pop Mart is also hosting TikTok live streams to debut new figurines. Queues were also reportedly seen outside UK stores, like Birmingham’s Pop Mart as people attempted to get their hands on the plush toys.

What else has The Simpsons ‘predicted’?

The Simpsons has a long history of “predicting” odd future events, such as the Donald Trump presidency, portrayed in a 2000 episode, ‘Bart to the Future’, smartwatches appearing in a 1995 segment, ‘Hugh Parkfield's Smartwatch’, imagining devices that not only tell time but also encourage healthier living habits, and in a scene from the 1997 episode 'Lisa's Sax'. In the episode, Marge holds a book titled "Curious George and the Ebola Virus." While Ebola was first discovered in 1976, Ebola had its largest outbreak on record in 2014 and 2015.