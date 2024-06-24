The Traitors star Andrew Jenkins says he wishes he could 'say sorry' to ex-girlfriends he 'hurt' in past
and live on Freeview channel 276
Andrew Jenkins, who made the final as a Traitor in the second series of the huge BBC competition show earlier this year, has opened up about the moment he was involved in a serious car accident that affected his life. In 1999, Jenkins was 21 years old when he was in the accident that left him in a coma for four weeks.
In a conversation with his son Morgan as part of the Welsh government’s Sound campaign, Jenkins said: "For years and years I bottled things up, I didn't talk about [the accident]. I'd get up in the morning, I'd hate getting out of bed, wish I wasn't here any more." The TV star said that the accident severely impacted his mental health, which in turn had impacted his relationships. He said that he was “self-sabotaging” and “always through people were going to cheat”. The 45-year-old added: "Looking back, it's awful. I should have worked on myself first before I jumped in a relationship."
The Traitors contestant told his son that he had “hurt so many girls over the years” and wished he “could say sorry to them” and “change it.” Jenkins recalled the moment he broke off an engagement to one woman, saying: "That must have had a massive effect on her psychologically. It's horrendous."
Jenkins became a fan favourite contestant on The Traitors series two, which was a massive hit for the BBC. Since the show aired, he has become an advocate for mental health, particularly for young men. The Sound campaign, launched by the Welsh government, aims to promote educating men about healthy behaviours in relationships with the aim of ending violence against women.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.