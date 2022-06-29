American sitcom The Upshaws is returning to Netflix for a second season this month

The Upshaws is an American sitcom which centres on a working class black family in Indiana who try their best to navigate the ups and downs of everyday life.

The second season of The Upshaws is being released in two parts, each made up of eight half-hour episodes.

In the first season, the Upshaws balance a delicate family situation - Bennie and Regina are married with three children, but Bennie also has another son from when he was on a ‘break’ from Regina.

Wanda Skyes and Mike Epps in The Upshaws

The Upshaws are as dysfunctional as any other big family - Bennie doesn’t get on with his sister-in-law, Lucretia, and he has a strained relationship with his eldest son, Bernard, to boot.

Meanwhile, Regina struggles to be civil with Tasha, mother of Bennie’s other son, Kelvin.

All this sets the stage for a frictious family life that will reflect the experiences of many of the show’s viewers.

As the show premiered on Netflix, it can get away with a lot more swearing and on the nose adult humour than TV sitcoms which air before the watershed, which certainly works to The Upshaws’ benefit.

What is the plot of The Upshaws season 2?

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with a young girl, Brianna arriving at the Upshaw’s home looking for Bennie, who she says is her father.

However, the first episode of the new series, titled Maybe Daddy, deals with the confusion over the child’s parentage - as Bennie could refer to the family patriarch, or his son, Bernard Jr.

The Netflix synopsis for season two reads: "Bennie will continue to have to contend with raising his children with both women, while under the watchful eye of sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia. Lucretia is very rarely impressed. Expect new romances, the ghosts of loves past and big ambition in season two."

Other everyday events turned chaotic by the hapless family include a low-budget birthday party, the gang’s attempt to get their shop up to code before an inspection, and the arrival of Lucretia and Regina’s brash sister.

Season two sees the introduction of Brianna, another Upshaw daughter

Who is in the cast?

Mike Epps plays the unpopular Upshaw patriarch, Bennie. Epps is a stand-up comedian, rapper and actor, best known for his five comedy specials and his roles in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Dolemite is My Name.

Kim Fields plays Bennie’s long-suffering wife Regina. Fields is known for her roles in Diff’rent Strokes, The Facts of Life, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Other cast members include:

Wanda Sykes as Lucretia Turner

Gabrielle Dennis as Tasha

Jermelle Simon as Bernard

Page Kennedy as Duck

Diamond Lyons as Kelvin Upshaw

Journey Christine as Maya Upshaw

Khali Spraggins as Aaliyah Upshaw

Ayaamii Sledge as Brianna

When is The Upshaws season 2 release date?

Season two part one, which is made up of eight episodes, will be released on Netflix on 29 June.

The release date of season two part two is not yet known, but it will consist of another eight episodes.

Is there a trailer?