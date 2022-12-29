Israella Chris wowed the judges with an emotive rendition of Carrie Underwood’s How Great Thou Art’

(Photo: ITV)

The winner of the 2022 series of The Voice Kids - which sees kids aged between seven and 14 show off their vocal talents - has been crowned.

It may be short, but this spin-off from the original show is always a treat, especially over the festive period. Its short and sweet sixth series - lasting only three episodes - saw Ronan Keating (replacing Mel C) join the coaching panel alongside will.i.am, Danny Jones and Pixie Lott.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who won The Voice Kids 2022?

14-year-old Israella Chris was announced as the winner of The Voice Kids 2022 by host Emma Willis, after she impressed the judges.

As the young singer learned she had won a trip to the Universal Orlando resort, she was ecstatic and nearly speechless. But in a final sweet twist to the show, it was also revealed that all four finalists would be travelling to the resort no matter what happened.

Team Pixie, Team Danny, Team Ronan, and Team Will competed against each other in the opening rounds of the difficult final, before the groups were reduced to only four competitors.

But there could only be one victor, and Israella defeated Todd, Sebastian, and Tawana, giving pop star coach Pixie Lott every reason to rejoice.

Israella thanked everyone for believing in her and hoped she had made them proud as she was showered with confetti after her name was called. She said: “I wanna thank these guys over here,” pointing to her fellow finalists. “You guys brought the fire this year!” Israella’s loved ones then rushed the stage to embrace her.

