Henry Cavill returns for the final time as Geralt of Rivia in season three of Netflix action fantasy show The Witcher

The Witcher has proven to be one of Netflix’s most popular original shows - 74 million homes watched the first season, whilst 142 million hours of season two were streamed within days of its release in December 2021.

Henry Cavill wowed fans with his performance as the eponymous Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, a beast hunter with impressive supernatural abilities.

However, it was announced last October that Cavill would leave the show after season three, though the character of Geralt will still be a main character in the show.

The newest season was filmed in Budapest in April 2022 and comes to Netflix this week - this is what you can expect from The Witcher season 3.

Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Who is in the cast of The Witcher season 3?

Henry Cavill will return as the hero Geralt of Rivia for the third season - it will be his final outing as the character as Netflix announced that Cavill will leave the show this year. It is believed that Cavill has cut ties with the series due to creative differences with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Other cast members in season three are:

Freya Allan as Cirilla

Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg

Joey Batey as Jaskier

Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo

Eamon Farren as Cahir

MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries

Wilson Mbomio as Dara

Tom Canton as Filavandrel

Is Liam Hemsworth in The Witcher season 3?

Last year The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth was confirmed to be replacing Cavill as Geralt from season four. The third season will usher in the transition between portrayals in a way that is consistent with the Andrzej Sapkowski novels that the series is based on.

It is not clear if Hemsworth will feature in season three - if he does it will likely be a brief appearance in the final episode.

Cast of The Witcher season 3

What is the plot of The Witcher season 3?

In the third season of the epic fantasy adventure, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding as the pair are pursued by monarchs, mages, and beasts from across the land. Ciri is sought after for her elder blood which could enable the elves to reclaim their place as a major power on the Continent.

Yennefer, having been trained in the ways of magic by Ciri, takes them to the fortress of Aretuza hoping to find out more about Ciri’s powers. But they find themselves surrounded by corruption, dark magic, and treachery.

Yennefer and Geralt will continue to do everything in their power to protect Ciri from the Wild Hunt and keep their dysfunctional family united.

Is there a trailer for The Witcher season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is the release date of The Witcher season 3?

There are eight episodes in the third season of The Witcher, but the series has been split into two parts.

Season three volume one, containing five episodes, will land on Netflix on Wednesday 29 June. The final three episodes will arrive in volume two on Thursday 27 July.

When is season 4 of The Witcher out?

There are plans for seven seasons of The Witcher to be produced, and season four has already been confirmed even though the third season has not yet been released.