The taught K-Thriller ‘The Worst of Evil’ saw its first three episodes drop on Disney+ the late last week, and already we are hooked on the tense story created by South Korean filmmakers Park Geun-buem and Han Dong-wook.

The series, exclusive streaming through Disney+’s ‘Star’ selection of programming, follows a countryside detective entering the South Korean metropolis of Gangnam; the trendy Seoul neighbourhood is an urban utopia of high-end shopping, traditional temples and choice cultural spots - alongside gaining infamy in the west through Psy’s worldwide smash, “Gangnam Style.”

The fresh-faced Ji Chang-wook plays Jun-mo, the countryside police sergeant who goes undercover to infiltrate the ‘Gangnam Cartel’, while Im Se-mi plays his wife, Yoo Eui-jeong, and Wi Ha-joon as Jung Gi-cheul, the leader of Gangnam Cartel, the key organization leading the drug trade in Seoul.

Fans of Martin Scorcese’s ‘The Departed’ or its predecessor, Andrew Lau and Alan Mak’s 2002 film ‘Infernal Affairs’ will no doubt find themselves making similar comparisons we just have, and for good reason.

Both were incredible, tense films dealing with how far one has to go in order to complete a police operation and the moral quandaries Jun-mo finds himself in pose the question the show is titled about - what really is ‘The Worst of Evil’ when it comes to getting justice?

What is ‘The Worst of Evil’ about?

“In 1995, Korea and Japan team up in a joint investigation to dismantle the illicit drug trade flowing from Korea to Japan. Junmo, a countryside detective, courageously ventures undercover into the rising evil gang, Gangnam Cartel, seeking a special promotion. Little did he know that he was walking into the complex relationship between his wife, Euijeong, and Kicheol, the boss of Gangnam Cartel.”

“Caught in the inescapable web of fate, Junmo’s anxiety increases. He must dig deeper and move faster to unravel the truth. Can they ever return to their normal lives once the mission is complete?”

“Who will have the last laugh in this game and who is the worst of evil?”

Who stars in ‘The Worst of Evil’?

Disney+ has listed the following cast members that will feature in ‘The Worst of Evil’:

Ji Chang-wook as Park Jun-mo

Wi Ha-joon as Jung Gi-cheul

Seo Jun as young Jung Gi-cheu

Im Se-mi as Yoo Eui-jeong

Shin So-hyun as young Yoo Eui-jeong

Bibi as Hae-ryeon

Lee Shin-ki as Seo Jong-ryeol

Jung Jae-kwang as Tae-ho

Lim Seong-jae as Choi Jeong-bae

Cha Rae-hyung as Hong Hee-seong

Jung Man-sik as Jang Kyung-chul

Lee Jeong-heon as Cho Chang-sik

Ji Seung-hyun as Seok Do-hyung

Yoon Kyung-ho as Hwang Min-goo

Woo Kang-min as Bok-nam

Gyeol Hwi as Cheol-gon

Keum Kwang-san as Baby

When does ‘The Worst of Evil’ start streaming on Disney+?