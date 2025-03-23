A brand BBC new crime drama is hitting screens this evening.

This City Is Ours follows the story of a criminal who fall in love and revaluates his life, planning for the future with his new love while his criminal world crumbles around him. Set in Liverpool, the cast feature some famous faces and some stars you may be scratching your head as to where you’ve seen them before.

Here’s everything you need to know about the This City Is Ours cast.

Who is in the cast for This City Is Ours - where have you seen them before?

This City Is Ours | BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack

Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan

Arguably the biggest star on the casto the new series is Sean Bean. The Yorkshireman is famed for his roles in television shows and films such as The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Game of Thrones, and Troy.

James Nelson-Joyce as Michael Kavanagh

Scouse star James Nelson-Joyce is up-and-coming in the industry. He has featured in shows such as Black Mirror, The Rook, Strike and most recently appeared in the hit Disney+ show A Thousand Blows.

Hannah Onslow as Diana Williams

Hannah Onslow plays Michael’s partner Diana and will be familiar to some TV fans already. She appeared in the critically acclaimed series This Is Going To Hurt, while also picking up roles in films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford

Saoirse-Monica Jackson is best known for her role as Erin Quinn in the hit Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls, which she appeared in from 2018 until 2022. Her recent credits include The Decameron and in the Prime Video film Upgraded.

Darcie Shaw as Melissa Phelan

Darcie Shaw will play young Melissa Phelan in This City Is Ours. The young actress will be best known to viewers as portraying a young Judy Garland in the 2019 film Judy, as well as appearing in TV shows such as Brassic and A Thousand Blows.

Julie Graham

Julia Graham will be known to viewers for her roles in crime dramas such as Silent Witness and Ridley. The Scottish actress has also appeared in 25 episodes of the BBC hit drama Shetland, as well as sitcom Two Doors Down.

Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford

Stephen Walters, who plays Davy Crawford in the new BBC drama, is best known to viewers of hit time-jumping show Outlander, in which he plays Angus Mhor. He has also appeared in Shetland, Silent Witness and Slow Horses.

This City Is Ours premieres at 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, March 23.