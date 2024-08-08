Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Josie Gibson has opened up about a health condition she has during the ITV daytime show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The This Morning presenter, 39, was discussing health alongside co-host Craig Doyle on Wednesday (Aug 7). During the segment discussing the days news, the presenters explained the phone-in topic of the day would be looking into ‘weird dreams’. Josie Gibson then revealed she suffers from a sleep condition.

The TV host said: “I get weird dreams but I also get sleep paralysis which is even weirder. If anybody knows about sleep paralysis, it can be quite scary.” She added “You can't move - you're awake but you're still asleep. You can't scream or anything. It's horrible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Doyle explained: “We’re gonna sort all this out.” asking viewers to call in if they had experienced any weird dreams to speak to ‘dream expert’ Theresa Cheung.

What is sleep paralysis?

According to the NHS website sleep paralysis is when you cannot move or speak as you are waking up or falling asleep. It can be scary but it's harmless and most people will only get it once or twice in their life but can affect one in 12 people.

What causes sleep paralysis?

There is no clear indication why people suffer from the condition but it has been linked to several conditions including, insomnia, disrupted sleep patterns, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

What are sleep paralysis demons?

People who suffer from sleep paralysis have also described how they have seen nightmarish hallucinations or demon-like figures whilst their body is temporarily paralysed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now