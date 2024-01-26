Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a disaster that almost feels as much romanticized as it has been mourned for, but for many our only glimpses of the RMS Titanic have been from the wreckage off the coast of Canada or through an assortment of black and white photography and film. But thanks to painstaking research and unique colourisation techniques, the world’s most famous sunken ship will be presented in full colour with “Titanic In Color.”

The series, set to air on Channel 4 later this year, brings in living colour a brand new look on the cruise liner that was meant to become synonymous with sailing in style and glamour, rather than becoming a word to describe a colossal disaster or failure as it has been used for many years later.

From the lavish interiors of the ship, artefacts and clothing from passengers (that gives insight into their lives), through to the larger-than-life people who built, sailed on and ultimately survived the sinking, the colourisation adds a new dynamic to the lives of those above and below deck during the fateful maiden voyage in 1912.

Undated handout photo issued by Media Consult of a message from a Titanic survivor transmitted from the RMS Carpathia on 17 April 1912, reading 'Saved. Cable me New York. Charlie', which is set to go under the hammer in an online auction of iconic memorabilia that runs online until November 14 at gormleysartauctions.com. Photo: Robert Malone/PA Wire

The documentary will include interviews with relatives of the passengers and crew, as well as some exclusive content. It will uncover lesser-known stories, such as the effect on Southampton, also known as 'the city of widows', and the long-lasting psychological trauma faced by many of those who survived the tragic event.

Jonathan Mayo, the Series Producer at Woodcut Media, expressed that working on this documentary has been an amazing experience. The use of cutting-edge colourisation techniques in the documentary is breathtaking. He also mentioned that it was a humbling experience to speak to the children of those who survived the Titanic disaster and to feature in the 1912 footage.

