Titanic in Colour: Channel 4 to air documentary set to colourise the black & white world of the RMS Titanic
With this year being the 112th anniversary of the RMS Titanic disaster, “Titanic in Colour” looks to offer a unique look at the ill-fated luxury liner.
It has been a disaster that almost feels as much romanticized as it has been mourned for, but for many our only glimpses of the RMS Titanic have been from the wreckage off the coast of Canada or through an assortment of black and white photography and film. But thanks to painstaking research and unique colourisation techniques, the world’s most famous sunken ship will be presented in full colour with “Titanic In Color.”
The series, set to air on Channel 4 later this year, brings in living colour a brand new look on the cruise liner that was meant to become synonymous with sailing in style and glamour, rather than becoming a word to describe a colossal disaster or failure as it has been used for many years later.
From the lavish interiors of the ship, artefacts and clothing from passengers (that gives insight into their lives), through to the larger-than-life people who built, sailed on and ultimately survived the sinking, the colourisation adds a new dynamic to the lives of those above and below deck during the fateful maiden voyage in 1912.
The documentary will include interviews with relatives of the passengers and crew, as well as some exclusive content. It will uncover lesser-known stories, such as the effect on Southampton, also known as 'the city of widows', and the long-lasting psychological trauma faced by many of those who survived the tragic event.
Jonathan Mayo, the Series Producer at Woodcut Media, expressed that working on this documentary has been an amazing experience. The use of cutting-edge colourisation techniques in the documentary is breathtaking. He also mentioned that it was a humbling experience to speak to the children of those who survived the Titanic disaster and to feature in the 1912 footage.
When is “Titanic In Colour” set to air on Channel 4?
No broadcast date has been announced, but if we were to speculate - we wouldn’t be surprised if it was released around the 112th anniversary of the disaster in April 2024.
