New Channel 4 series Truelove follows a group of friends, including teenage sweethearts Phil and Ken, who reunite in their seventies at a funeral, where they reminisce on old times and form a drunken pact.
Together they agree to help each other to avoid an undignified slow death like that suffered by their late friend, and instead to engineer their own more graceful way of shuffling off their mortal coil.
Lindsay Duncan, best known for her roles in A Discovery of Witches and The Wheel of Time, stars in the main role of the drama as Phil, replacing Harry Potter star Julie Walters who pulled out of the project due to health problems.
The series will follow the old friends as one by one they begin to meet their end with the help of each other, as detectives begin to suspect that foul play is involved.
Is there a trailer for Truelove?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Truelove?
- Lindsay Duncan as Phil
- Clarke Peters as Ken
- Kiran Sonia as Sawar
- Sue Johnston as Marion
- Fiona Button as Kate
- Peter Egan as David
- Karl Johnson as Tom
- Phil Davis as Nigel
- Sandra James-Young as Jean
Where was Truelove filmed?
Filming for the series took place at the seaside town of Clevedon, Burma-on-sea, and at Portishead, on the bank of the Severn Estuary in Somerset, six miles west of Bristol. Filming began in summer 2022 but had to be paused when Julie Walters dropped out, resuming in May 2023.
Specific Bristol filming locations featured in the series include Woodstock Road in Redland, Richmond Hill Avenue, Berkeley Square, Alma Vale Road, Brandon Hill Park, and Wetherell Place in Clifton, Canford Park and Crematorium in Westbury on Trym, and Blaise Castle Estate in Henbury.
When is the release date of Truelove?
Truelove premieres on Channel 4 on Wednesday January 3 at 9pm and the second episode airs at the same time on Thursday January 4. There are six episodes in the series and they will be released in the same pattern over three weeks. Episodes will also be available to watch on Channel 4 online shortly after they are first broadcast.
