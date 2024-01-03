Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Channel 4 series Truelove follows a group of friends, including teenage sweethearts Phil and Ken, who reunite in their seventies at a funeral, where they reminisce on old times and form a drunken pact.

Together they agree to help each other to avoid an undignified slow death like that suffered by their late friend, and instead to engineer their own more graceful way of shuffling off their mortal coil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsay Duncan, best known for her roles in A Discovery of Witches and The Wheel of Time, stars in the main role of the drama as Phil, replacing Harry Potter star Julie Walters who pulled out of the project due to health problems.

The series will follow the old friends as one by one they begin to meet their end with the help of each other, as detectives begin to suspect that foul play is involved.

Lindsay Duncan stars in Channel 4 comedy drama Truelove

Is there a trailer for Truelove?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Truelove?

Lindsay Duncan as Phil

Clarke Peters as Ken

Kiran Sonia as Sawar

Sue Johnston as Marion

Fiona Button as Kate

Peter Egan as David

Karl Johnson as Tom

Phil Davis as Nigel

Sandra James-Young as Jean

Where was Truelove filmed?

Filming for the series took place at the seaside town of Clevedon, Burma-on-sea, and at Portishead, on the bank of the Severn Estuary in Somerset, six miles west of Bristol. Filming began in summer 2022 but had to be paused when Julie Walters dropped out, resuming in May 2023.

Specific Bristol filming locations featured in the series include Woodstock Road in Redland, Richmond Hill Avenue, Berkeley Square, Alma Vale Road, Brandon Hill Park, and Wetherell Place in Clifton, Canford Park and Crematorium in Westbury on Trym, and Blaise Castle Estate in Henbury.

When is the release date of Truelove?

Advertisement

Advertisement