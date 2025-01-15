Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Oliver will delve into the UK's broken education system in a new Channel 4 documentary.

TV Chef is back in school and this time looking at the education system in new Channel 4 documentary. The chef has previously tackled school dinners in an aim to improve the meals in 2005. This time Jamie Oliver is looking at the education system and will open up about the challenges he faced with his disability when he was at school.

The 49-year-old celebrity chef - who is dyslexic - will examine how the condition, which affects 1.3 million children across the UK, has its challenges as well as see him look at how the system as a whole could be transformed to celebrate the diversity and the true meaning of success for pupils.

Speaking to The Sun: "It’s no secret I struggled at school — but I was one of the lucky ones. I knew I wanted to be a chef so had somewhere to go, catering school, where I could thrive. The kitchen saved me.

“But not everyone is as lucky. What happens to those who don’t know where to go? We can’t leave kids’ futures up to luck. We need the education system to update, so everyone has the best possible chance in life. I just want to look 13-year-old kids, who are struggling with reading, in the eye and say to them, ‘You are NOT worthless.'"

The release date for the programme has not yet been confirmed but bosses are pleased 'The Naked Chef' star is working with the broadcaster again following his 2005 show 'Jamie’s School Dinners', which saw him attempt to improve school meals.

Tim Hancock, commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: “There’s no more effective campaigner than Jamie, and now he’s turning his expertise to a subject close to his heart. I’m thrilled Channel 4 is following him back on the campaign trail.”

Jamie, who was diagnosed with dyslexia in primary school, came out of the education system with two GCSEs and went on to find fame as a chef and entrepreneur. Giving words of encouragement to pupils who received their GCSE results in 2023, he wrote on Instagram: "A lot of bright kids with dyslexia will be frustrated by what they receive because the education system doesn't play to their strengths – but I’m always keen to say don't let this define you.

“The wider world is more open to you coming at life in a slightly different way. You don't have to be conventional, you just have to have the confidence to do it. And remember, school is just one part of your journey. We’ve come a long way since I was at school, but it’s nowhere near enough.

“We need to embrace everyone’s inner genius, which definitely comes in different shapes and forms. Whatever your results, I know you can and will achieve amazing things!"

