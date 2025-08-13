Fans may be delighted to see Eamonn Holmes and Penny Smith back together on TV | GBNews

They were a match made in heaven for TV viewers in the 90s - now Eamonn Holmes and Penny Smith will reunite for the first time in 20 years on GB News Breakfast.

The two presenters - who last appeared on air together two decades ago when she joined Eamonn on his final GMTV programme - will be back on screen together for two days next week.

The duo both worked on the show from 1993, and they are excited to reunite on GB News for the August 18 and 19 broadcasts. Eamonn said in a statement: "I’m delighted to be working with Penny again after all these years. I’m sure all our viewers and listeners on GB News Breakfast will love her.”

Penny promised to balance "the latest news with a healthy dose of fun". She added: "I’m thrilled to be working with Eamonn again, and what a joy to be waking up the nation once more, bringing them the latest news with a healthy dose of fun along the way. It’s just like old times – only better.”

Ben Briscoe, GB News’ Head Of Programming, predicted "razor-sharp insight" and along with "warmth" and good humour. He commented: “I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Penny to GB News Breakfast. Reuniting her with Eamonn Holmes after 20 years promises the perfect mix of warmth, wit, humour and razor-sharp insight – just what our viewers love to wake up to.”

Penny joined GMTV as the main newsreader in April 1993, and later became the main anchor for the Reuters News Hour, with her role increasing over the years. She remained on the show until June 2010, after 17 years on air. She said in a statement at the time: "It's an ideal time for me to say goodbye to early mornings. Now that the format has changed I have taken the plunge and am moving on."

Away from the morning programme, she has appeared on the likes of Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Jonathan Creek, Just the Two of Us and more.Eamonn has been on GB News since January 2022, following his departure from This Morning in 2021 after 15 years on the famous ITV sofa. He worked on GMTV from 1993 to 2005, before moving onto Sunrise for the next 11 years.