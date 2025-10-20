Amid ITV cuts, TV star Dr. Hilary Jones has revealed that he is leaving the TV show Lorraine.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was in 1989 that Dr. Hilary Jones, 72, first became the TV-am doctor and then went on to advise on GMTV from 1993. The show was later replaced by Daybreak and eventually Lorraine, where he is currently the health editor.

In May of this year ITV announced that there would be a change to scheduling and production of its daytime shows. The statement read: “From January 2026, Good Morning Britain will be extended by 30 minutes to run from 6am to 9.30am daily, and will transfer to be produced by ITV News at ITN at their base at Gray’s Inn Road in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“GMB will be made by a dedicated team within ITV News at ITN. This change will see ITV bring all its national news gathering into one hub, with Good Morning Britain benefitting from the journalistic and production resources already in place for national news bulletins, for the website and for digital platforms including ITVX.”

TV star Dr. Hilary Jones leaving ITV’s Lorraine after 36 years, when will his final appearance be on the show? | Getty Images

An announcement was also made regarding Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women, and it read: “Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will continue to be produced by ITV Studios and will be broadcast from a new location in central London.

It was also revealed in May 2025 that ITV’s Lorraine would be cut from an hour to 30 minutes. Dr. Hilary Jones has spoken to The Sun and said: “I’ll probably come back as a guest presenter now and then.

“People are being very sensitive to the fact that some people are having to move on. A lot of people are being redeployed elsewhere or in the same role. ITV, like everyone else, are having to make changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will Dr. Hilary Jones appear on Lorraine for the last time?

Dr. Hilary Jones will be appearing on Lorraine up until December 31, 2025. He told The Sun that “I’m still working there until December 31 and then I’m a free agent. It’s liberating from the constraints of a news programme presenter.”