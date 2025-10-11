Strictly star Ross King had a secret romance with a high-profile BBC presenter after he split with his wife.

Those close to Ross say that relationship with the woman, who has not been named, was casual and happened after the breakdown of his marriage six years ago.

It’s reported that Brianna Deutsch, who was married to the showbiz guru between 2015 and 2019, had feared the fling had happened before they filed for divorce. But his friends have denied this.

A source revealed: “They had been friends for a while, but nothing happened until long after he and Brianna were separated. They kept it out of the public eye because of their profile. Neither of them wanted the pressure of people talking.

“Afterwards, Brianna questioned whether there was crossover and obviously had her suspicions. But Ross is very clear things only became romantic after his marriage had broken down.

Ross King is currently appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2025. | BBC

Another source said his fling with the BBC star, who was described as “high profile and glamourous” had “fizzled out”, adding: “He’s now very happy dating his new girlfriend and they’ve happily moved in together. He’s had a couple of marriages that didn’t work out, but things are going really well for him now.

“Of course, being under the glare of the Strictly spotlight is tough for anyone. But he’s been taking it all brilliantly in his stride and is having a ball.”

Real estate agent Brianna, age 41, separated from 63-year-old Ross in 2019 and their divorce was finalised in 2022.

He was previously married to actress Charley King between 1999 and 2006. He is now dating restaurant executive Bridget Siegel and the pair have been together for three years.

Ross is best known as a showbiz correspondant on ITV’s GMTV, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine. He is partnered with professional dancer Jowita Przystal on the 2025 series of Strictly Come Dancing.