“You are such a trooper”: Strictly Come Dancing star pulls out of show due to ill health.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing stars has been forced to pull out due to ill health. The official Strictly Instagram page confirmed Neighbours actor Stefan Dennis would be absent from this weekend’s show but would be returning.

The 66-year-old and his dance partner Dianne Buswell will receive a bye to next week’s show, as per the show’s official rules. A statement from Strictly on Instagram read: “Due to illness over the past few days, Stefan Dennis has been advised by doctors to rest and, as a result, he will not dance this weekend. In line with the rules of Strictly, Stefan and Dianne will receive a bye through to next week when they will hopefully be able to dance again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post in the comments from Dennis’s official account read: “A huge cheers and thanks to everyone who has been supporting myself and Dianne. So sorry to disappoint for tomorrow night but I expect to be back on deck with a full recovery and a rip roaring dance next week to make up.”

Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2025 | BBC/Ray Burmiston

Last year’s Strictly champion, Buswell, also posted on Instagram to wish Dennis well, adding: “You are such a trooper and I know how much you wanted to dance. Hopefully we will be back in full force next week.”

Last week, Dennis and Buswell performed the cha cha to Give It Up by KC And The Sunshine Band, scoring 17. Mabuse described them as a “perfect partnership”. During the previous episode, the pair scored 22 for their foxtrot to the Neighbours theme tune, despite judge Craig Revel Horwood saying it was “littered with mistakes”.

Ahead of the new series, Dennis admitted that while he was familiar with Strictly he still wasn’t quite sure what he was getting himself into. He said: “I know all about the show, we have Dancing With The Stars in Australia, which is the same show, but it’s nowhere near as big. It’s very popular in Australia, but not the same phenomenon. So I sort of knew what I was getting myself into, but I didn’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what he wanted in a professional partner, he says: “I want a sense of humour and a bit of fun, but most importantly, I need ultimate patience. And my partner has got that in bucketloads.”

The other 13 couples will take to the dancefloor for Movie Week. Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 11) at 6.05pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.