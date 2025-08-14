Strictly Come Dancing has signed up a soap legend for the new series of the BBC soap.

Neighbours legend Stefan Dennis will compete on the Strictly dancefloor this autumn, with the BBC confirming the Aussie actor’s participation after months of rumours.

Stefan is best-known to viewers for portraying Paul Robinson on the long-running Australian soap opera, which is set to draw to a close later this year. He appeared in more than 6,000 episode over the span of 40 years.

He also appeared in some UK productions, including The Bill, Casualty, and the Scottish soap River City. Stefan has also performed onstage in the West End musical Blood Brothers.

Speaking about joining the show, Stefan said: “This is an opportunity for me to once again learn to step out of my comfort zone in the world of television. Looking forward to the sparkle and reaching for the sky.”

Stefan is the 12th celebrity to be announced for the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. Previous series have seen 15 stars take part from week one, meaning that a few more name are likely to be added, with names due to be announced in the coming days.

He joins celebrities who have already signed up for the show, including Gladiators star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey (AKA Nitro), actress Alex Kingston, TikToker George Clarke, and model and activist Ellie Goldstein. Other stars taking part include Vicky Pattison, Thomas Skinner, Chris Robshaw, La Voix, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Balvinder Sopal, and Dani Dyer.

Strictly Come Dancing is set to return to screen this autumn, A specific launch date has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.