Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan will return in six new episodes of Unforgotten, once again written by series creator Chris Lang

Following the television broadcast of the final episode of Unforgotten Series 5, ITV announced that a sixth series of the popular cold case crime drama has been commissioned. Both Sanjeev Bhaskar and Sinéad Keenan will return as DI Sunny Khan and DCI Jess James alongside writer Chris Lang.

Unforgotten, which first aired in 2015, received widespread critical and audience acclaim through its fifth series. The first episode of Series 5 enjoyed an impressive 8.4 million consolidated viewers, which it retained across its run, averaging 8.1 million viewers week on week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Notably, the series was also available in full on ITVX throughout the entire series, and has become the number 1 series on ITVX this year so far. It’s no wonder, then, that a sixth series is now in development.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming sixth series of Unforgotten.

Will there be an Unforgotten Series 6?

Yes, there will! We don’t know a great deal about it so far, but a brief synopsis for Unforgotten Series 6 explains that the new series “will follow DI Khan and DCI James as they investigate cold cases and unsolved crimes from the past, unravelling secrets and unearthing buried truths along the way.”

Who stars in Unforgotten Series 6?

Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James and Sanjeev Bhaskar as DI Sunny Khan in Unforgotten S5, investigating a crime scene at night (Credit: ITV)

Sinéad Keenan will return to play DCI Jessica “Jessie” James, the new leader of the cold case unit. Keenan is best known for starring in supernatural flatshare drama Being Human, where she played werewolf Nina, but you might also recognise her from Fair City, Three Families, and Derry Girls.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sanjeev Bhaskar will continue to play DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan, reprising his role once again. Bhaskar is perhaps best known for his sketch comedy and sitcom work, having created and starred in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42, but you might also know him from Good Omens, The Sandman, and Doctor Who.

Beyond our two leads, no further casting details have been announced, and according to ITV will be made available at time of production. It seems reasonable to assume, though, that we'll see at least some of Unforgotten's regular supporting cast - for example, Jordan Long (The Wrong Mans) as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main (Blood) as DC Fran Lingley, or Georgia Mackenzie (Waterloo Road) as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe - return for Series 6.

Who will write and direct Unforgotten Series 6?

Chris Lang once again returns to write all six episodes of Series 6, as he has done since creating the series in 2015. You’ll know Lang for his work on a string of different ITV dramas, including Innocent, The Hookup Plan, Dark Heart, A Mother’s Son and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

We don’t yet officially know who will be directing Unforgotten Series 6, but it seems a reasonable assumption that Andy Wilson – who has directed every episode of the series since 2015 – will return as well. Away from Unforgotten, Wilson has previously directed episodes of both Endeavour and Ripper Street amongst other shows.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not quite yet, no – but you can rewatch the Series 5 trailer right here.

When will Unforgotten Series 6 air on ITV?

At present, there’s been no official release date for Unforgotten S6 issued by ITV. Looking at the schedule of previous series, however – with a new series airing in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2021, and 2023 – it seems reasonable to expect the new series to air in late 2024 or early 2025.

How many episodes will there be?

As in previous years, Unforgotten Series 6 will be made up of six episodes, each around 50 minutes long.

Why should I be looking forward to Unforgotten S6?