Sinéad Keenan joins Sanjeev Bhaskar for the fifth series of Unforgotten, arriving on ITV1 and ITVX this February

Unforgotten, the popular ITV crime drama, is returning for its fifth series this February.

The series, which sees Sinéad Keenan join returning star Sanjeev Bhaskar, follows detectives who work to solve long-buried (not forgotten) cold case crimes.

Here’s everything you need to know about Unforgotten ahead of its ITV release this February.

What is it about?

According to the official ITV synopsis, Unforgotten Series 5 begins with “the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times?”

Of course, alongside the criminal investigation, there’s also the arrival of new detective Jessica “Jessie” James, taking over the cold case unit after the death of Cassie Stuart in Series 4. The official synopsis goes on to explain that “the series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. Determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, will Jess be in the right frame of mind to deliver and inspire the team?”

“And inevitably how will the ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart haunt her? After all, Cassie will be big shoes for her to fill. Does she have the resolve, professionalism and spirit to live up to her much-admired and respected predecessor?”

Who stars in Unforgotten?

Sinéad Keenan as Jessie James and Sanjeev Bhaskar as Sunny Khan in Unforgotten S5 (Credit: ITV)

Sinéad Keenan plays DCI Jessica “Jessie” James, the new leader of the cold case unit. Keenan is best known for starring in supernatural flatshare drama Being Human, where she played werewolf Nina, but you might also recognise her from Fair City, Three Families, and Derry Girls.

Sanjeev Bhaskar plays DI Sunil “Sunny” Khan, reprising his role once again. Bhaskar is perhaps best known for his sketch comedy and sitcom work, having created and starred in Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42, but you might also know him from Good Omens, The Sandman, and Doctor Who.

Also returning are Jordan Long (The Wrong Mans) as DS Murray Boulting, Carolina Main (Blood) as DC Fran Lingley, Georgia Mackenzie (Waterloo Road) as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard (We Hunt Together) as Sunny’s partner Sal, and Pippa Nixon (Containment) as DC Kaz Willets.

Over the course of their investigation into the Hammersmith skeleton, the cold case unit will come face to face with a new group of suspects played by Rhys Yates (The Outlaws, Silent Witness), Martina Laird (Summerland, The Bay), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones, Derry Girls), Max Rinehart (Jekyll and Hyde, Miss You Already), and Hayley Mills amongst others.

Who writes and directs the series?

Chris Lang once again returns to write all six episodes of Series 5, as he has done since creating the series in 2015. You’ll know Lang for his work on a string of different ITV dramas, including Innocent, The Hookup Plan, Dark Heart, A Mother’s Son and The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe.

Meanwhile, Andy Wilson will once again be directing all six episodes of Series 5, as he has done since the series began in 2015. Wilson has previously directed episodes of both Endeavour and Ripper Street amongst other shows.

Is there a trailer for Unforgotten S5?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here, and see Jessie’s first introduction to the team.

When and how can I watch Unforgotten?

Unforgotten Series 5 will begin on ITV1 on Monday 27 February at 9pm, with new episodes airing weekly. The full series will also be made available as a boxset on ITVX from that Monday, so if you’re watching weekly you’ll need to be wary of spoilers.

In the US, you’ll be able to watch Unforgotten S5 on PBS Masterpiece – though the series doesn’t have an official US release date just yet.

How many episodes are there?

As in previous years, Unforgotten Series 5 will be made up of six episodes, each around 50 minutes long.

Will there be a sixth series?

We don’t quite know yet, but as soon as there’s any official information either way we’ll update this piece with any and all relevant details.

Why should I be looking forward to it?