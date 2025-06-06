Vicky Pattison and Pete Wicks have been announced as the latest celebrity duo joining Celebrity Gogglebox, just hours before the hit Channel 4 show returns to screens.

The pair, both 37 and close friends for over a decade, will be seen watching and reacting to the week’s TV highlights when the new series premieres Friday at 9pm.

Sharing the news in a joint announcement video, Pattison said: “We’re buzzing like an old fridge. See yous there!” while waving a TV remote alongside Wicks and her two dogs, Max and Milo.

Speaking about their debut, Pattison added: “I am so excited to be doing Celebrity Gogglebox with Pete! I absolutely love watching the telly and I love him so this is pretty much the PERFECT scenario for me!”

Wicks, who previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing, said the opportunity was already proving to be “a laugh”: “We’ve been friends for such a long time that I am sure we will just about survive fighting over the remote! Expect bickering, some banter and probably us crying over some random documentary about penguins.”

He also added: “I'm a big Gogglebox fan and I've always wanted to be on it so I'm over the moon — although I'm a bit worried as I usually cry at the drop of a hat – never mind at a film, a good advert can set me off!”

The new series will also feature several returning favourites, including Rylan Clark and his mother Linda, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, comedians Babatunde Aleshe and Mo Gilligan, and The Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez. Newcomers to the lineup also include singer Jess Glynne and her partner, retired footballer and broadcaster Alex Scott, as well as Inbetweeners actor James Buckley and his wife Clair.

Celebrity Gogglebox is a spin-off of the original BAFTA-winning format that launched in 2019. Since then, it’s featured an array of stars including Mel B, Noel Gallagher, and the Dyers.

The latest season airs Friday nights at 9pm on Channel 4.