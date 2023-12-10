Vigil season 2: BBC release date of second series, cast with Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, and Romola Garai
The first episodes of Vigil season 2 have landed on BBC iPlayer ahead of a TV release
Suranne Jones returns as inspector Amy Silva in the second season of BBC drama Vigil. The first series saw Silva investigate a conspiracy on board a British nuclear submarine, risking her life in the process.
After foiling a plot to discredit the Trident nuclear deterrent system in the season one finale, Silva is sent on a new mission, this time heading to the fictionalised Middle Eastern country Wudyat.
A military drone display turns catastrophic and several air force members are killed in at a Scottish military base. Silva must find out whether the drones simply malfunctioned, or if this was a coordinated attack by an unknown enemy. Fellow detective Kirsten Longacre remains in Scotland where she investigates the same case from the opposite end.
Is there a trailer for Vigil season 2?
Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:
Who is in the cast of Vigil season 2?
- Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva
- Rose Leslie as DI Kirsten Longacre
- Gary Lewis as DSU Robertson
- Dougray Scott as Air Marshall Marcus Grainger
- Romola Garai as Acting Squadron Leader Eliza Russell
- Amir El-Masry as Daniel Ramsay
- David Elliot as Sutherland
- Oscar Salem as Captain Sattam Abdul Kader
- Chris Jenks as Callum Barker
- Jonathan Ajayi as Wes Harper
- Nebras Jamali as Colonel Ali Bilali
- Hiba Medina as Sabiha Chapman
- Tommy Sim’aan as Firas Zaman
- Noof Ousellam as DS Paul Townsend
- Steven Elder as Derek McCabe
- Khalid Laith Nicoel as Abdullah Ghazali
- Shannon Hayes as Nicole Lawson
- Anders Hayward as Colin Dixon
- Kamal Mustaffai as Mutaz
- Orla Russell as Poppy
- Alastair Mackenzie as Chapman
Where was Vigil season 2 filmed?
The scenes set in and around the fictional Dundair military base where filmed in Glasgow. Dougray Scott, who stars in the series, previously filmed in Glasgow for the Irvine Welsh drama Crime, which returned for a second season this year.
He said: “"I've loved filming in Glasgow. I spend a lot of time in Scotland and I love being here. The crews have been fantastic."
Jones’s scenes set in Wudyan, a fictional country created for the series, were filmed in the North African nation of Morocco, primarily at Casablanca and Rabat.
When is Vigil season 2 on TV?
This is the full release schedule for Vigil season 2 on BBC One:
- Episode 1 - Sunday December 10, 9pm
- Episode 2 - Monday December 11, 9pm
- Episode 3 - Tuesday December 12, 9pm
- Episode 4 - Sunday December 17, 9pm
- Episode 5 - Monday December 18, 9pm
- Episode 6 - Tuesday December 19, 9pm
When is Vigil season 2 on BBC iPlayer?
The first three episodes of Vigil season 2 were released on Sunday December 10 at 6am. The final three episodes in the series will be released at the same time on Sunday December 17. All of the first season is available to watch on iPlayer now.
