The first episodes of Vigil season 2 have landed on BBC iPlayer ahead of a TV release

Suranne Jones returns as inspector Amy Silva in the second season of BBC drama Vigil. The first series saw Silva investigate a conspiracy on board a British nuclear submarine, risking her life in the process.

After foiling a plot to discredit the Trident nuclear deterrent system in the season one finale, Silva is sent on a new mission, this time heading to the fictionalised Middle Eastern country Wudyat.

A military drone display turns catastrophic and several air force members are killed in at a Scottish military base. Silva must find out whether the drones simply malfunctioned, or if this was a coordinated attack by an unknown enemy. Fellow detective Kirsten Longacre remains in Scotland where she investigates the same case from the opposite end.

Rose Leslie and Suranne Jones star in Vigil season 2

Is there a trailer for Vigil season 2?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who is in the cast of Vigil season 2?

Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as DI Kirsten Longacre

Gary Lewis as DSU Robertson

Dougray Scott as Air Marshall Marcus Grainger

Romola Garai as Acting Squadron Leader Eliza Russell

Amir El-Masry as Daniel Ramsay

David Elliot as Sutherland

Oscar Salem as Captain Sattam Abdul Kader

Chris Jenks as Callum Barker

Jonathan Ajayi as Wes Harper

Nebras Jamali as Colonel Ali Bilali

Hiba Medina as Sabiha Chapman

Tommy Sim’aan as Firas Zaman

Noof Ousellam as DS Paul Townsend

Steven Elder as Derek McCabe

Khalid Laith Nicoel as Abdullah Ghazali

Shannon Hayes as Nicole Lawson

Anders Hayward as Colin Dixon

Kamal Mustaffai as Mutaz

Orla Russell as Poppy

Alastair Mackenzie as Chapman

Scenes set in Wudyat were filmed in Morocco

Where was Vigil season 2 filmed?

The scenes set in and around the fictional Dundair military base where filmed in Glasgow. Dougray Scott, who stars in the series, previously filmed in Glasgow for the Irvine Welsh drama Crime, which returned for a second season this year.

He said: “"I've loved filming in Glasgow. I spend a lot of time in Scotland and I love being here. The crews have been fantastic."

Jones’s scenes set in Wudyan, a fictional country created for the series, were filmed in the North African nation of Morocco, primarily at Casablanca and Rabat.

When is Vigil season 2 on TV?

This is the full release schedule for Vigil season 2 on BBC One:

Episode 1 - Sunday December 10, 9pm

Episode 2 - Monday December 11, 9pm

Episode 3 - Tuesday December 12, 9pm

Episode 4 - Sunday December 17, 9pm

Episode 5 - Monday December 18, 9pm

Episode 6 - Tuesday December 19, 9pm

When is Vigil season 2 on BBC iPlayer?