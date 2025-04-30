Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A village, perhaps best known for being the home of The Darling Buds of May starring David Jason, is also famous for being the ‘most haunted’ in England.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charming and heartwarming British television series, The Darling Buds of May, has been appreciated over the years for its lightheartedness, humour, and focus on the idyllic and slower-paced family life of rural England. However, its location is said to hold much darker secrets.

The show, starring David Jason as "Pop" Larkin alongside Pam Ferris as "Ma" Larkin and Catherine Zeta-Jones their eldest daughter Mariette, is set in the countryside of 1950s Kent. It follows the life of the Larkin family with much of the series filmed in and around the village of Pluckley in Kent - perhaps because executive producer Richard Bates lived just a few miles away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The location for "Home Farm", the Larkin residence, was Buss Farm, a few miles south of Pluckley, and the village itself was also used extensively for filming the popular series. The Black Horse pub was renamed the Hare and Hounds and used as the Larkins' local, Church Gate Cottage and Fig Tree Cottage served as Edith Pilchester's and The Brigadier's homes, respectively, Pluckley primary school served as the village hall, the butcher's shop was used, as was the Post Office dressed as the grocer's, along with St Nicholas Church, were some of the places featured in the show.

Pluckley in Kent - home of The Darling Buds of May starring David Jason - is also famous for being the ‘most haunted’ in England | ITV / PA

But away from life on the farm, Pluckley is associated with a series of tantalising mysteries and is said to be home to more than a dozen ghosts, holding the title of scariest village in England for more than 70 years. Which is why Dr Simon Moreton, associate professor of creative economies at UWE Bristol, set out to discover how the village gained its notoriety.

Ghosts said to haunt the village include the Hanging Schoolmaster and the Screaming Man of the Clay Pit. Through extensive archive research, and by scouring newspapers, birth, marriage and death records and parish papers, Dr Moreton has pieced together the origins of the village’s folklore.

“I’ve been fascinated by the ghost stories of Pluckley since I was a child,” he said. “My late father’s ancestors came from the village, so the research has been a personal as well as a professional journey. Over the course of the research I even discovered that one of the alleged ghosts is a distant cousin – Sarah Sharp, the Watercress Lady.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pluckley, on the northern edge of the Weald between Maidstone and Ashford, was an Anglo-Saxon settlement and boasts several historic buildings including a 14th century church. The most haunted title was first given to the village in 1950 and bolstered by a mention – although not an actual award – in the 1989 Guinness Book of World Records.

“Storytelling is a fundamental human behaviour and whether or not you believe in ghosts, Pluckley’s reputation demonstrates how fascinated we are with tales with a spooky edge to them,” Dr Moreton said.

“What’s exciting about this research is that it’s been possible to demonstrate how one person with a passion for these kinds of story was able to shape – for better or worse – the identity of a whole village through his storytelling.”

Dr Moreton’s research has discovered that 10 of Pluckley’s ghost stories were first recorded by local man Frederick Sanders in self-published books on ghost hunting, letters to the local press, newspaper articles and ghost hunts. At least four ghost stories can be traced to real events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of tantalising mysteries associated with the "most haunted" village in England has been solved by university academic Dr Simon Moreton | University of the West of England Bristol/PA Wire

Sarah Sharp, who burned to death in August 1911, is remembered as the Watercress Woman, while Mary Ann Bennett killed herself in 1862 and is remembered as the Lady of Rose Court. Richard Bridgland died in an accident at the Pluckley Brick and Tile Works quarry in January 1899, and is remembered as the Screaming Man of the Clay Pit, while the Hanging Schoolmaster was a papermaker named Henry Edgar Martin who killed himself in August 1919.

“The way these stories get told and retold can tell us a great deal about how we use the past to understand ourselves and the places we live,” said Dr Moreton.

“Local rumours take on a life of their own. Personal tragedies become salacious gossip, and sometimes social prejudices obscure the real lived experiences of the people the stories relate to. Finally, it reminds us there are real people and real places behind these stories, both of which deserve our respect.”

The paper, Frederick Sanders and the Origins of the Most Haunted Village in England, is published in the journal Folklore.