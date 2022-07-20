Virgin River is a Netflix romantic drama series based on the 24-part novel series by Robyn Carr.
The show follows Mel Monroe, a recently widowed nurse practitioner who moved from L.A. to the small northern California town of Virgin River to escape her past.
Monroe meets Jack Sheridan after moving to Virgin River and the two eventually begin a romantic relationship, though Mel still struggles with the death of her husband.
Season four sees many of the main cast reprise their roles as the story of life in the small town develops.
Who is in the cast of Virgin River season 4?
Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe
Mel is the show’s protagonist - she moved to Virgin River looking for a clean start and hoping to close the door on her past, but learned she had to come to terms with her past before moving forward.
She will be recognised for playing Jessie Anderson in season six of The Walking Dead, and Sophie Larson in This Is Us as well as starring in two seasons of American Horror Story.
Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
Jack owns the local bar and is Mel’s major love interest, though he was involved with someone else when the pair met. In season four he and Mel’s relationship is tested further.
Henderson played Dr Nathan Riggs on Grey’s Anatomy, and Ben Gundelach on the miniseries Secrets & Lies. He has had several film roles, playing Noah in The Ring and Harold in Everest.
Colin Lawrence as John “Preacher” Middleton
Preacher is a former marine and one of Jack’s closest friends who also works at his bar.
Lawrence will be recognised for his appearances on Smallville, The X Files, and The Good Doctor, but is best known for playing Coach Clayton on mystery series Riverdale.
Tim Matheson as Vernon Mullins
Vernon is the local physician in Virgin River who struggled to work with Mel when she first joined his practice, though he later warms to her.
Lawrence starred as Vice President John Hoynes in The West Wing, and played Tully Nelson in The Good Fight.
Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
Dan is also a former marine who struggles to adjust to civilian life and worked as Jack’s Bar before leaving after a disagreement over the running of the bar.
Hollingsworth played Mario Savetti in CBS medical drama Code Black - he also played Peter Grey in horror series Cult and has appeared in several films, including The Joneses, Cold Pursuit, and Rabid.
Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes
Joey is Mel’s sister and the main link to her life back in L.A. - she frequently tries to encourage Mel to return to the city.
Cooper played Valerie Harri in season five of 24, Susan in Exposed, and Megan in Law & Order True Crime. She has had smaller roles on MacGyver, Grey’s Anatomy, Bones, and CSI: Miami.
Annette O’Toole as Hope
Hope is the mayor of Virgin River and is married to Vernon Mullins - though the pair were separated for 20 years before they rekindled their relationship.
O’Toole played Martha Kent in Smallville and Eliza Schultz in season two of The Punisher. She also starred as Lara Lang in Superman III and played Alice Perrin in the cult ‘80s horror film Cat People.