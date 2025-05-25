Huge warning to Amazon Fire TV users as Netflix app to stop working on some devices from next month - which devices are affected?
The streaming giant has announced that it will end app support for a handful of Amazon Fire TV streaming devices from June 3. Netflix has email affected users to update them about the development.
The devices affected by the cut-off are three first-generation Fire TV products. These are:
It has been confirmed that models from the second generation onwards will continue to be able to access and use the Netflix app as normal for the foreseeable future.
Netflix hasn’t issued an official reason for ending app support with these devices. However, it is likely that it is linked to the higher audio and video formats on offer in premium Netflix plans.
Amazon has not issued software update for the older devices, some of which are more than a decade old now, for some time. This means that they are likely unable to offer the higher quality formats, even if Netflix customers are paying for it on their plan.
Users who are impacted by the huge change but still want to be able to access the streaming app are being encouraged to upgrade to a newer Fire TV model. Netflix has recommended choosing a device that supports 4K resolution to be able to keep up with the audio and video formats.
