Amazon Fire TV users have been issued a huge warning after streaming service Netflix confirmed that its app will become incompatible with older devices.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streaming giant has announced that it will end app support for a handful of Amazon Fire TV streaming devices from June 3. Netflix has email affected users to update them about the development.

The devices affected by the cut-off are three first-generation Fire TV products. These are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire TV (2014 release)

Fire TV stick (2014 release)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (2016 release)

Netflix has confirmed that the streaming service's app will no longer be compatible with older Amazon Fire TV devices | Getty Images

It has been confirmed that models from the second generation onwards will continue to be able to access and use the Netflix app as normal for the foreseeable future.

Netflix hasn’t issued an official reason for ending app support with these devices. However, it is likely that it is linked to the higher audio and video formats on offer in premium Netflix plans.

Amazon has not issued software update for the older devices, some of which are more than a decade old now, for some time. This means that they are likely unable to offer the higher quality formats, even if Netflix customers are paying for it on their plan.

Users who are impacted by the huge change but still want to be able to access the streaming app are being encouraged to upgrade to a newer Fire TV model. Netflix has recommended choosing a device that supports 4K resolution to be able to keep up with the audio and video formats.