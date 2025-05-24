The spring bank holiday weekend offers up millions a well-earned day off work - and what better to do with that time than settle into the sofa and catch up on the TV you’ve been dying to watch?

With the weather set to take a turn for the worse over the late May bank holiday, the opportunity to catch up and tune into the TV highlights has never been better.

The added bonus is that there are some major releases this week ready to feed your TV appetite. Here are some of the biggest and best shows you should catch over the weekend.

Sirens

Available now on Netflix

Milly Atcock and Julianne Moore star in new Netflix drama Sirens. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

A brand new, super bingeable Netflix miniseries is exactly what the bank holiday weekend ordered - and Sirens delivers just that. Not only has this series been described as “addictive” and “hypnotic” by critics but Sirens boasts a star-studded cast list that features Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore, The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy, and House of the Dragon actress Milly Alcock.

Siren follows the story of Devon (Fahy) as she attempts to stage an intervention for sister Simone (Alcock) who has become obsessed with her cult-like leader boss Michaela Kell (Moore). Comprised of only five episode, this black comedy miniseries is the perfect size to consume in one sitting.

Britain’s Got Talent

Saturday, May 24 @ 7pm on ITV1 and STV

Britain's Got Talent fans are being warned of a major schedule shake-up this weekend that will see the latest live semi-final moved from Saturday night. | ITV

The final semi-final of Britain's Got Talent 2025 will take place this weekend, with only three spots left in the final. Eight acts have already made it into the final, which will take place on Saturday, May 31.

The acts taking place in the final live semi-final of the series are Binita Chetry, CJ Emmons, Han & Fran, The Lazy Generation, Manho Han, Harry Moulding, Red Panda, and Jerry Pop. Not only with fans be treated to exciting performances, including a guest performance from ex-winner Diversity, but guest judge KSI will also be joining the show once again after his successful stint during the audition stage.

The Last Anniversary

Saturday, May 24 @ 9pm on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer

The Last Anniversary is an adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. | BBC/IFC Films

This Aussie production is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name form Liane Moriarty, the author of Big Little Lies. The Last Anniversary follows Sophie Honeywell, played by Teresa Palmer, as she inherits a house on the mysterious Scribbly Gum Island.

The show also stars Miranda Richardson and Danielle Macdonald, with critics praising the show’s strong ensemble cast.

Doctor Who

Saturday, May 25 @ 6.50pm on BBC1 on BBC iPlayer. Episode will be available from 8am on BBC iPlayer on Saturday morning.

Jonah Hauer-King, Archie Panjabi and Anita Dobson feature in this week's Doctor Who episode. | BBC Studios/Bad Wolf

Doctor Who prepares to set its its grand finale with its penultimate episode. After last week’s huge Rani revelation, showrunner Russell T Davies has promised that ‘Wish World’ will elaborate more on the mystery surrounding the show’s returning villain and what they have in store.

With Conrad, a human antagonist to The Doctor from earlier in the series, making a return, this episode looks to set up next week’s huge finale. As first episode in the two-part finale, be sure to tune into this before catching the end of the series next week.

Code of Silence

Sunday, May 25 @ 9pm & Monday, May 26 @ 9pm on ITV1 and STV. Full series available now on ITVX and STV Player.

Charlotte Ritchie and Rose Ayling-Ellis in Code of Silence | MAMMOTH SCREEN/ITV productions

Critics have been raving over new ITV Sunday night drama Code of Silence, starring ex-EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. The show follows deaf civilian Alison Woods as she volunteers to help Canterbury police officers with an emergency lip-reading to assist in an investigation.

The series will air its third episode on Sunday evening and the fourth episode on bank holiday Monday on ITV1 and STV, with previous episodes available to catch-up on ITVX and STV Player right now. For those that don’t want to wait another week for the next installment of the series, the rest of the series is also on the streaming service, ready to watch at your leisure.