Fans of The Masked Singer are eagerly awaiting the show’s season six finale.

The hit ITV show returned to screens last month and has delighted audiences with the best guessing game on television. Unfortunately for fans, the season is drawing to a close this evening (February 15), but there is still time to get some guesses in.

Three hidden stars remain in the competition - Pufferfish, Wolf and Dressed Crab.

Celebrities already unmasked this series have included Macy Gray, Carol Decker, Natalie Cassidy, Grayson Perry and Example. Macy Gray caused controversy when she dramatically stormed off stage after being voted off by the live audience in the third episode. Luckily for show bosses and the audience too, the rest of the celebrities have taken the competition in good spirits.

The final of season six of The Masked Singer will air on Saturday evening. | ITV

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Maya Jama will return to the panel for the highly-anticipated final, while McFly member and I’m A Celeb winner Danny Jones - who also won last year’s Masked Singer as Piranha - steps in for comedian and panel regular Mo Gilligan.

What time is The Masked Singer on ITV tonight?

The Masked Singer series six final will air at 7pm on Saturday, February 15. The show will air live on ITV1 and STV, and will air live on the ITVX and STV Player streaming services.

The episode will be available to catch-up on the streaming services shortly after it airs live. The rest of the series available to watch now.