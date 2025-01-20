The Masked Singer is about to wrap up its sixth season on Saturday night (February), with a host of stars already unmasked so far.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Host Joel Dommett returned last month, along with panelists Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall. Rita Ora, who departed the show after the fifth series, was replaced by Love Island host Maya Jama.

Three character - Pufferfish, Wolf and Dressed Crab - remain in the competition and will go head-to-head to be crowned the new Masked Singer champion this Saturday evening. But which stars have been masked so far on The Masked Singer season six?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who has been unmasked on The Masked Singer so far?

Giant Joel - Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah was unmasked as 'Giant Joel' on The Masked Singer | ITV

While he wasn’t appearing as a contestant in the competition, the first mystery began when a masked ‘Giant Joel’ wandered onto to stage during the final moments of the Christmas special. We were promised that the caricature version of the show’s host would be unmasked during the first episode of the new series.

In episode one, Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah was revealed to be behind the mask, later joining the panel as a guest judge to deliberate on the identity of the other celebrities.

Spag Bol - Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway was unmasked as 'Spag Bol' on The Masked Singer | ITV

The first series contestant to be unmasked was Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway. After performing ‘Look at Me’ by Geri Halliwell in episode one, Garraway found herself out of the competition and unmasked.

Speaking to the show’s official companion show The After Show, she said: “I can’t sing and I kept telling them (the production team) that and they said it doesn’t matter. Just to have an incredible chance to come out dressed as spaghetti and waddle around trying to sing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garraway, 57, added: “It’s been so much fun and everybody’s been great. There is nothing better than being Spag Bol. It’s something that I’ve realised now was there right from childhood, it was a dream. At last it’s been realised.”

Pegasus - Dame Prue Leith

Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith was unmasked as Pegasus on The Masked Singer | ITV

Dame Prue Leith was the next to be unmasked after performing ‘Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’ by Gordon MacRae as Pegasus on the Masked Singer stage. The Great British Bake Off judge was unmasked in episode two.

After leaving the show, Dame Prue said: “I’ve never sung a note. I’m tone deaf. I have been having lessons and I’ve got slowly able to at least make a noise. Anna (one of the voice coaches on the show) was so encouraging and so lovely I would like her to just stick with me for the rest of my life!”

Toad In The Hole - Macy Gray

Macy Gray caused drama after storming off the stage before being unmasked as 'Toad In The Hole' on The Masked Singer | ITV

Drama ensued on The Masked Singer stage when soul singer Macy Gray was unmasked as Toad In The Hole. Viewers watched as the American songstress appeared to storm off stage before her identity was revealed, amid reports that she was left fuming at being voted out early.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her exit in episode three came considerably earlier than her previous elimination on the US edition of the show. Macy finished in fourth place on the US version of the show.

After storming off, Macy returned to stage but gave short answers when questioned by host Joel.

Tattoo - Carol Decker

Carol Decker was unmasked as ‘Tattoo’ on The Masked Singer. | ITV

T’Pau singer Carol Decker was unmasked as Tattoo in The Masked Singer. Carol, 67, had successfully thrown the panel and viewers off the scent, with incorrect guesses including Cheryl and Sheridan Smith.

The ‘China In Your Hand’ singer took to the stage to perform ‘Proud Mary’ by Tina Turner. After finding herself in the bottom two alongside Dressed Crab, the panel decided it was Tattoo they wanted to unmask.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After her elimination, Carol told Joel that she was “gutted” to be leaving the show. She said: “Everybody is amazing. I’m gutted because it’s the best fun ever.”

Teeth - Mel Giedroyc

Mel Giedroyc was unmasked as 'Teeth' on The Masked Singer | ITV

Comedian and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc was the latest celebrity to be unmasked. She performed as ‘Teeth’ on the show.

The panel has though that it could have been ex-Lioness Alex Scott, TV personality Rosie Ramsey or comedian Su Pollard. After being unmasked following her rendition of the Barry Crocker Neighbours theme tune, Mel said: “Gang, I’ll take Su Pollard!”

Mel’s long-time comedy partner Sue Perkins took part in The Masked Singer in 2021, but Mel revealed that she hadn’t spilled the beans that she had joined the show for the newest series. When asked if Sue would be upset at being deceived, Mel said: “No, because she didn’t tell me. She was a Dragon and she never told me. So right back at ya girlfriend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingfisher - Grayson Perry

Grayson Perry was unmasked as Kingfisher on The Masked Singer | ITV

You would have been mistaken if you thought funnyman Harry Hill was underneath the Kingfisher mask - it was actually award-winning artist and presenter Grayson Perry. Kingfisher consistently impressed the judge with his performances, with Grayson even playing into Mo Gilligan’s guess of Harry Hill, telling the panel he was “doing my Harry Hill impression with my body”.

Upon being unmasked, the 64-year-old added: “I’ve had a lovely time, the whole experience. When I’m normally here on stage I can’t hear, I can’t see, I can’t even scratch my nose. The shock for me taking the head off is seeing you lot. I embraced the spirit of the show.”

Snail - Andrea Corr

Andrea Corr was underneath the Snail mask | ITV

Irish actress and singer Andrea Corr was revealed to be Snail. The judges were in touching distance to guessing Andrea, with Jonathan Ross even guessing the correct record from the clues but attributing it to the Sugababes instead of The Corrs. leading to him guessing Heidi Range instead.

After leaving the show, Andrea said: “I’ve had such a good time everybody has been so lovely. It’s been really joyous. Also I wanted to do it for my children and my nieces and nephews and friends and just for the laugh.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bear - Example

Maya Jama correctly guessed that Example was Bear on The Masked Singer | ITV

The semi final saw two more contestant unmasked, the first of whom was Bear. Rapper Example, whose real name is Elliot Gleave, was revealed to be the voice behind the costume.

Maya Jama was the only member of the panel to correctly identify the musician. He called the experience “great”, adding that some of the clues in his VT packages were so obscure because he has “done so many weird, random things over a 20-year career.”

Bush - Natalie Cassidy

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy was Bush on The Masked Singer | ITV

EastEnders actress Natalie Cassidy was the next celebrity to be unmasked. She had been performing as Bush.

Natalie, who has just announced her departure from the soap after 32 years on the square, described The Masked Singer as “one of the best jobs I’ve ever done”. She added: “I think my little one will love it. My little Alfie, my great nephew, loves the show, so he’s going to be thrilled.

“And I think my 14-year-old is going to go either way. She’s either going to say ‘Mum I’m really proud of you’ or ‘This is the most embarrassing thing’.”