Millions of viewers are tuning in each week to watch The Masked Singer - but can you guess who’s behind the mask?

Series six of The Masked Singer has kicked off, with celebrities hidden in bizarre and outrageous costume providing one of the best guessing games on TV. Host Joel Dommett has returned, as have panelists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross. Maya Jama has also joined the show.

This year’ slineup has viewers just as stumped as always, with singer Macy Gray, Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway and Great British Bake off judge Prue Leith among the celebs unmasked so far. One of the characters whose identity is still a mystery is Snail - here’s everything we know so far about them.

Snail's identity on The Masked Singer is a mystery. | ITV

What have been the clues to Snail so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Snail’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

References to Snail living “a sheltered life” but “more worldly than you think”

“making a mark at home and further afield”

Mentions of revealing “scandalous secrets”

A possible nod to Bridgeton with a VT beginning “Dearest gentle Masked Singer viewers...”

A book about chivalry and etiquette

Two rings

A tie and boater hat

Snail also offered a riddle clue, which said: I can look rather fancy here standing in lace, but sometimes in my mind, it can be up in space.”

In their first performance, Snail performed ‘Espresso’ by Sabrina Carpenter.

Who do the judges think Snail is on The Masked Singer?

The judges are unsure about who the voice behind the mask could be. Mo thought it might be Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies, while Davina though that TV presenter Emma Willis could be Snail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya though that former Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond could be the hidden celebrity, while Jonathan believed that Dame Mary Berry could be the second Great British Bake off star on the show this series.

Fan theories for Snail in The Masked Singer

The clues to Snail have sent viewers wild, with many coming to the conclusion that the masked character has to be Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. Coughlan also starred in the most recent Doctor Who Christmas special - could the reference to being ‘up in space’ refer to this?

Likewise, other fans have picked upon the ‘space’ clue, thinking that the star inside the costume could be the 14th Doctor herself, Jodie Whittaker. Other guesses actress Jenna Coleman, who was the Doctor’s companion but also played the lead role in the ITV period drama Victoria.

Another theory is that singer Andrea Corr is behind the mask. One fan said: “Snail is Andrea Corr- violins playing, clue package mentions Irresistible straight away (Corrs song), soft Irish accent, clue about being up in space- her solo album was called Ten Feet High.”