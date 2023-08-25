Your ultimate what to watch guide for the August Bank Holiday weekend

The August Bank Holiday is finally here and there are plenty of TV shows and films to keep you entertained.

From the new Star Wars series Ahsoka, to BBC One’s dramatic thriller The Woman in the Wall and everything you need to know about how to watch the Reading and Leeds festival - we’ve got you covered. Here’s the ultimate guide on what to watch over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

There’s plenty of great TV and movies to keep us entertained this August Bank Holiday (Photo: BBC/Motive Pictures/Chris Barr, Netflix, ITV)

The Woman in the Wall, BBC One

Women detained in the Magdalene Laundries carried out forced labour

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kicking off with a dark thriller, The Woman in the Wall, inspired by Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries, will be premiering on BBC One this Sunday (27 August). The first episode of the six-part series will kick off at 9.05pm, with the second episode airing on Monday (28 August).

Starring Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack it follows a known sleepwalker who discovers a body in the wall of her home, could she have unknowingly committed such a horrific crime? The Woman in the Wall airs on BBC One this Sunday at 9.05pm.

Ahsoka, Disney +

Ray Stevenson will star as Baylan Skoll in upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Ahsoka

Star Wars series Ahsoka dropped on Disney+ on 22 August, with the first two episodes available to stream. The series follows Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. Reprising her role from The Mandalorian, we join her just after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Star Wars Ahsoka is available to stream on Disney+ now.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah, Netflix

Adam Sandler and his family star in the new Netflix comedy

Adam Sandler’s new comedy movie You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah landed on Netflix today (25 August). This feel good family film tells the coming of age story of a girl planning her Bat Mitzvah, with all the disastrous consequences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starring Sandler’s wife Jackie, and their children Sadie and Sunny, there will be plenty of drama and Mazal Tovs on her special day. You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah is available to watch now on Netflix.

Midsomer Murders, ITV One

Holly Willoughby will make a cameo appearance in ITV’s Midsomer Murders (Photo: ITV)

Midsomer Murders is back this weekend, the popular mystery crime series returns to ITV One with a very special cameo from none other than This Morning’s Holly Willoughby. Midsomer Murders, latest episode, The Witches of Angel’s Rise will be available to watch this Sunday (27 August) on ITV One at 8pm.

Blue Beetle

The latest DC movie from James Gunn, may have dropped in cinemas on 18 August, but it is the perfect action movie for your Bank Holiday weekend. Starring Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña as superhero Jaime Reyes, who unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When it chooses him to be its host, Reyes suddenly finds himself with extraordinary and unpredictable powers.

The Blue Beetle is available to watch in UK cinemas now.

Reading and Leeds Festival, BBC

For those of us who are looking to join in the party this Bank Holiday weekend, the BBC will be providing coverage of the Reading and Leeds Festival. Fans will be able to tune in and watch stellar performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, The Killers and Imagine Dragons.