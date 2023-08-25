This bank holiday weekend's TV highlights include new BBC drama The Woman in the Wall, and a new Netflix Adam Sandler comedy

With the bank holiday weekend approaching, we have you covered with out top picks of new TV and film releases for the weekend and beyond. Star Wars series Ahsoka, following the Jedi Knight after the collapse of the Galactic Empire, continues on Disney+, with new episodes airing on Wednesdays. The first two episodes are available to watch now.

On Friday 25 August new Adam Sandler comedy, You Are So Not Invited To My Bar Mitzvah, lands on Netflix. The film, also starring Sandler's wife Jackie, and their children Sadie and Sunny, follows a young girl who is planning her Bat Mitzvah when her plans go awry, threatening to ruin her special day.

The Dive, an English-language thriller remake of 2020 Swedish film Breaking Water, is exclusively in cinemas from Friday. The movie follows two sisters who go on a diving holiday when a rockfall leaves one of them pinned 28 meters below the water's surface with her oxygen supply running low. Her sister must race against time to save her.

On Sunday new drama series The Woman in the Wall, inspired by Ireland's Magdalene Laundries premieres on BBC One. In the series a woman with a history of extreme sleepwalking finds a corpse in the wall of her home and suspects she may be the killer. The six-part series airs on BBC One at 9.05pm on Sunday, the second episode will air at 9pm on Monday, and episode three will land at 9pm on Sunday 3 September.

Reality series Selling Super Houses arrives on Tuesday 29 - the eight-part series follows Paul Kemsley on his return to the UK from Beverly Hills as he teams up with estate agents to sell luxury properties. Episodes air weekly on on Channel 4 at 9pm.

Our last top pick this week is season 1-3 of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an adult animated series following the crew of one of Starfleet's less important ships. The series originally aired in 2020 but is coming to Paramount+ on Tuesday.

