The highly anticipated Neighbours revival will have a wedding twist when the soap opera returns to television next month on Amazon Freevee, as revealed by a teaser clip.

Since 1985, the soap has chronicled the lives of people who live and work in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough. But Channel 5 discontinued the programme last year when it was unable to find new funding.

The British broadcaster aired a finale in July of last year that drew an average audience of 2.5 million and featured a number of beloved characters returning to the cul-de-sac.

Despite its initial cancellation, the show's return was announced late last year via a social media clip that showed some of the soap opera's most recognisable characters receiving the news. But what exactly does the first clip from the revival tell us, and when can we expect the new series to be on our screens?

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What happens in the Neighbours teaser clip?

L-R: Stefan Dennis Annie Jones, Geoff Paine, Guy Pearce, Lucinda Cowden, Ian Smith, and Paul Keane on the set of Neighbours' 'finale' in 2022 (Photo: Freemantle)

A first-look trailer of the soap’s return offers new footage of fan-favourite Ramsay Street mainstays, as well as the arrival of a newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by The OC’s Mischa Barton. The 40-second clip also shows a surprise wedding, although it is not yet known who is tying the knot.

Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Jackie Woodburne, appeared in the teaser for the new chapter of the long-running soap.

Other series regulars include Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), and Annie Jones (Jane Harris), while April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young) will appear as guest stars in the series.

When can I watch the Neighbours revival?

On Tuesday (1 August), it was announced the series will return to screens on Monday 18 September on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service Freevee, with four episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK and the US.

Freevee provides a zero-cost option for Amazon users who may be tightening their belts due to a cost of living crisis which is affecting millions in the UK and around the world. Freevee is available as a Prime Video channel - you can access this on a web browser or through the Prime Video app.

The Prime Video app will be available as default or to download on most smart TVs and smartphones. You do not need an Amazon Prime subscription to access Freevee, but you will need to sign up for a free Amazon account to use the service.

Jason Herbison, an executive producer at Neighbours since 2013, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on 18 September in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled.”