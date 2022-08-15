The final episodes of Better Call Saul are being released on Netflix weekly

The series follows Jimmy McGill, a lawyer who wants to do good but is veers from the straight and narrow and ends up defending known crooks.

The series is now about to come to a dramatic conclusion, as the season finale will land on Netflix in the UK on 16 August.

Better Call Saul season 6

Filming for season six began March 2021 but was delayed because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and due to Odenkirk suffering a heart attack during the shoot.

Eventually, filming was able to resume and wrapped in February 2022, just two months before the first episodes landed on Netflix.

The show is set in the city of Albuquerque, as was Breaking Bad, and these are the filming locations for the series:

Where is Better Call Saul filmed?

Albuquerque

Unlike Charming in Sons of Anarchy or Quahog in Family Guy, Albuquerque is a real place.

Albuquerque is the largest city in New Mexico, a southern US state, and has a population of more than half a million people.

Many other major TV shows have been shot in the city, including Breaking Bad, which was filmed less than a mile from some Better Call Saul locations.

Stranger Things was also partly filmed in Albuquerque, while the films Sicario, No Country for Old Men, The Lone Ranger, and Avengers Assemble were also shot there.

Better Call Saul was mostly shot on location at various spots across Albuquerque.

The Crossroads Motel

Given the nickname Crystal Palace hotel by DEA agent Hank Schrader in Breaking Bad because of the many drug addicts that frequent the location. The Crossroads will also feature in season six of Better Call Saul.

Cottonwood Mall

Scenes shot in the Albuquerque shopping mall are actually set in Nebraska. These black and white scenes are flashforwards to Jimmy living as Gene Takovic and working at a Cinnabon in Omaha after the events of Breaking Bad.

The black and white flashforwards will return in the season six finale

Duke City Sports Bar

The newly opened sports bar was the site of Saul Goodman’s strip club turned office in Breaking Bad as well as Better Call Saul. The only part of the set still in use is the door, which the owners of the bar decided to keep, and which still reads: “Saul Goodman Attorney at Law”.

New Mexico Desert

Many outdoors scenes throughout the show and also in season six were filmed at various places across the Albuquerque desert.

The infamous season five episode, Bagman, which saw Jimmy and Mike trek through the desert while slowly going mad from dehydration, was filmed on the Tohajiilee Indian Reservation in New Mexico.

When is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

The next episode of Better Call Saul will come to Netflix in the UK at 8am on Tuesday 19 July with future episodes being released at the same time weekly.