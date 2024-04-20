Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The London Marathon is back on the streets of the capital this weekend. One of the key events in the sporting calendar, an estimated 50,000 runners are expected to take part.

The London Marathon ballot for 2025 has already opened ahead of tomorrow’s race, with prospective runners rushing to secure a spot after last year’s record number of applications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s London Marathon schedule includes elite wheelchair, women's and men's races, with the weather forecast predicting a dry and bright day with temperatures up to 12C. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the London Marathon 2024 on TV.

Where can I watch the London Marathon 2024 on TV?

There will be full coverage of the London Marathon across the BBC including: BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

What time is the London Marathon on TV?

Coverage of the London Marathon will kick off on BBC One at 8.30am, moving to BBC Two from 2pm until 3pm. Highlights of the London Marathon will be shown on BBC Two at 6pm, whilst coverage on BBC iPlayer will be from 11.30am to 6pm.

When does the London Marathon start and finish?

The London Marathon 2024 takes place this Sunday (April 21) and will feature different start times depending on the race. The elite men's and women's wheelchair races will kick off at 9.05am, with the elite women's race starting at 9.25am and the elite men’s race beginning at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The London Marathon finish time can depend on the runners, with the average time of competitors in 2023 four hours and six minutes. There is a cut-off time for the marathon, with runners having eight hours to complete their route.

Is there an app to track London Marathon runners?

You can track London Marathon runners using the TCS London Marathon app. The app is free and is available on both the App Store and the Google Play store. The app allows you to track a runner by using their name and race number.