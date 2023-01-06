In the thriller series The Light in the Hall, journalist Cat Donato visits the community of Llanemlyn, where the daughter of a local woman named Ela vanished 18 years ago.

Although a man admitted to killing Ela, her body was never discovered, and although not everyone in Llanemlyn supports Cat’s decision to delve into the past, she is adamant on discovering what truly happened to Ela.

The brand new, dual-language (the show was filmed twice, once with the cast speaking in English and again in Welsh) mystery-thriller produced in Wales stars Bafta-winning actress Joanna Scanlan, Killing Eve’s Alexandra Roach and Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon, and fans get to see some amazing Welsh sites on TV.

But where exactly was it filmed, and can you visit any of the locations used in the show? Here is everything you need to know about it.

The historic market square in Llandovery, as seen in the show (Photo: Channel 4)

Where was The Light in the Hall filmed?

The majority of the show’s filming took place in Carmarthenshire, which is where the series is set. That will have proved to have been convenient for leads Alexandra Roach and Iwan Rheon, because they are both from the area.

“This is actually where I grew up,” said Roach. “It’s Carmarthenshire in west Wales. We were filming in Llandeilo, in that area, and it is beautiful. I’ve lived away for the best part of 15 years now and coming back, seeing autumn into winter, and the mountains and the lakes, and the people, I’m so excited for people to see this part of the world on a bigger scale.”

The Tywi Valley, specifically the towns of Llandovery, Llangadog, Llandeilo, and Carmarthen, was used to film a significant portion of the series. Cardiff was also the site of additional filming.

The Tywi, the longest river in Wales, travels through the Tywi Valley on its way from its source in the Cambrian Mountains to the sea at Carmarthen Bay. It is hardly unexpected that The Light in the Hall was filmed on this 75-mile route, because it is regarded to offer visitors some of the most beautiful landscapes in Wales.

Is Llanemlyn a real place?

The town of Llanemlyn is not a real Welsh town, and a sizable amount of the series was filmed in the Tywi Valley, specifically in the towns of Llandovery, Llangadog, Llandeilo, and Carmarthen, which stood in for the show’s central location.

When can I watch it?

The Light in the Hall begins airing on Channel 4 on Wednesday 4 January at 9pm, with the second episode airing at the same time on Thursday 5 January. There are six episodes in the series, and the remaining episodes will air on Wednesdays and Thursdays at the same time.