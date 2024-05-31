Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meet the Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists who have made it through the semi-finals to this weekend’s finale.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final is nearly here, with just two of the finalists left to be confirmed. This week acts have been battling it out in the live semi-finals, with only a select few making it to compete in Sunday’s final show.

BGT judges, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli were blown away with the talent on display this year, with a record number of acts being put straight through to the live semi-finals.

The winner of BGT will take home the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance. Here’s everything you need to know about when you can watch the final, who are the finalists and who is rumoured to win.

When is Britain’s Got Talent 2024 final?

The BGT final will be taking place on Sunday, June 2, on ITV1 from 7.30pm to 10pm.

BGT 2024 finalists

Thousands of hopefuls have been whittled down to just a handful of acts. Here is the latest line-up of who has made it through the BGT 2024 semi-finals.

Sslaubi Performance Troupe

The Taekwondo Troupe travelled from South Korea and made a big impression on the judges, managing to secure a golden buzzer which sent them straight through to the live semi-finals, where they won over the judges again to send them to the final.

Innocent Massuku

The South African operatic tenor, has also made it through to the final. Innocent Masuku, who has received a Merit award in the 2019 SAMRO competition, a Drake Calleja trust award, The Oppenheimer International Scholarship, and The Countess Of Munster Musical award will be competing on Sunday, hoping to add winner of BGT 2024 to his list of achievements.

Innocent Masuku is through to the BGT final (Photo: ITV)

Haribow

Japanese Double Dutch group Haribow earned a standing ovation and golden buzzer during their audition, and their performance in the semi-finals also went down well, landing them second place in the public vote and a spot in the final.

Jack Rhodes

Magician Jack Rhodes wowed both the judges and the audience with his performance which included card tricks, dynamite and breaking out of a TV. He came out top of the public vote and has went straight through to the final.

Mike Woodhams

The music teacher from St Albans wowed the judges with his singing impressions, however in the semi-finals their vote went to a deadlock, meaning Woodhams made it through to the final based on the public vote.

Syndie Christmas

Singer Sydnie Christmas sang a cover of Frank Sinatra's My Way, impressing the judges and leading her to the final. The 28-year-old is a talented singer who has worked on cruise ships and appeared in theatre productions including Lazarus at London's King's Cross Theatre.

Abigail and Afronitaaa

The Ghanaian dance duo have made their way into the live final after winning the public vote with their performance to Brighter Days by Sigala. Headed up by dance teacher Danita, 20, and her seven-year-old student Abigail, their routine had all four judges on their feet getting their groove on.

Northants Sings Out

The Northamptonshire community choir has made it through to the final after impressing the judges with their renditions of Livin' Joy's hit “Dreamer” and coming in second in the public vote. Made of up a group aged between 25 and 65, it was founded by conductor Gareth Fuller.

Who is favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent 2024?

According to Gambling.com, Sydnie Christmas is the latest favourite to win Britain’s Got Talent following her performance in the semi-final. Her odds are currently at 8/11 to take home the life-changing £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the bill at the Royal Variety Performance.

Musical duo Denise and Stefan are second favourites at 6/1. Next in line is Innocent Masuku and Jack Rhodes who are joint-third in the betting at 8/1. Mike Woodhams is 14/1 after landing a final place on Wednesday (May 29) night following a string of comical singing impressions of the likes of Cher and Rick Astley, which were described as "funny and smart" by Simon.