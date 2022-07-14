Fiona Bruce hosts the political debate show which sees members of the audience ask a panel of political figures questions about contemporary issues

Five guests from across the political spectrum will join Fiona Bruce to debate topical issues in the final episode of the current season of Question Time.

Guests will be asked questions by a studio audience and have the chance to argue their case with other members of the panel.

Fiona Bruce will once again be hosting BBC Question Time.

Who is on the Question Time panel?

Bim Afolami MP, former Conservative Party Vice Chair for Youth

Bim Afolami resigned from his position as Vice Chair for Youth last week as several MPs left their roles in a successful bid to force Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign.

He has been the Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, in Hertfordshire, since 2017 and is supporting Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister.

Chris Bryant MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Standards and Privileges

Bryant has been Labour MP for Rhondda in southern Wales since 2001, when he replaced Labour MP Allan Rogers.

Bryant served as a shadow frontbencher under Ed Miliband and Jeremy Corbyn.

Chris Bryant with a copy of the Leveson report

Minette Batters, President of the National Farmers’ Union of England and Wales

Batters is a tenant farmer on a 300-acre farm in Wiltshire and served as Vice President of the NFU from 2014 to 2018.

In 2018 she became the first female president of the NFU - as President she has agreed to a target for the group to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Minette Batters with Keir Starmer at Barford Park farm

Mary Bousted, General Secretary of the National Education Union

Bousted has a background in teaching, having taught English at high schools in Harrow for more than ten years before working as a lecturer at the University of York.

She has been involved in teaching unions since 2003.

Olivia Utley, Assistant Comment Editor at the Daily Telegraph

Utley has several years experience as a journalist, having previously worked as the deputy leader writer at The Sun and for online magazines The Article and Reaction.

Prior to that she worked as a Parliamentary Researcher to Conservative MP Karen Bradley.

Where is Question Time filmed?

This week, Question Time will be broadcast from Torquay, Devon. It will be the final instalment of the current series of the debate show.

How can you submit a question on Question Time?

To ask a question on the show you first need to be in the audience.

You can apply to be in the audience through the BBC website or by phone on 0330 123 9988.

You must come up with two questions you would like to ask in order to be considered for a position in the audience.

Due to high demand, only those who have not been on the show in the last ten years should apply.

Successful applicants will be contacted in the three days prior to the show being recorded and unsuccessful candidates will not be contacted.

When is Question Time on TV?