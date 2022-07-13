This is the pair’s second to last debate before Mr Johnson leaves No 10 in September

Mr Johnson is set to be grilled by the Labour leader during Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon (13 July) amid the search for his new replacement.

It has been confirmed that Mr Johnson will leave No 10 in September, and the list of Tory candidates hoping to replace him has now been reduced to eight.

The MPs currently still in the running include Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Jeremy Hunt, Nadhim Zahawi and Suella Braverman.

The first round of voting will take place later today.

What time is PMQs today?

Prime Minister’s Questions will take place today at the usual time of 12pm.

Sittings of PMQs happen weekly on Wednesday from midday until the end of Question Time at 12.30pm.

What should we expect?

Sir Keir will face Mr Johnson for the first time since he resigned as Conservative Party leader.

The pair will face each other at PMQs just one more time after today, with next Wednesday marking their final battle before Parliament breaks for summer.

The new Tory leader is set to be installed when Parliament returns in September.

Prime Minister’s Questions comes after Labour’s no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson was blocked by ministers on Tuesday (12 July).

Downing Street said it would allow time for a vote of no confidence in the government, but not the Prime Minister.

Sir Keir said he wanted a vote to prevent Mr Johnson “clinging on for a few months”.

He said: “We have put down a vote of no confidence, and challenged any Tory MP who in the last few days has said, ‘I can’t serve Boris Johnson because you can’t trust a word the man says’.

“Can they really vote to say he should stay in power for another few weeks?”

The government responded by saying that Labour “have chosen to play politics by tabling a vote of no confidence in the government and the Prime Minister”.

The statement added: “As the Prime Minister has already resigned and a leadership process is under way we do not feel this is a valuable use of parliamentary time.”

As for Boris Johnson, statements on the economy are expected to be made after official stastics have shown that the economy grew 0.5% in May despite the cost of living crisis.

How can I watch PMQs?

Prime Minister’s Questions is available to watch via the BBC Parliament station on iPlayer.