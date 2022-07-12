If the Prime Minister loses a no confidence vote proposed by Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, it could trigger a general election

Labour will table a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s government today (12 July), according to party sources.

This comes after Mr Johnson announced his resignation from office last week, but controversially declared he will stay on as PM until his replacement is decided.

Labour will table a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s government later today (Photo: Getty Images)

The Conservative 1922 Committee has since confirmed the new Prime Minister will be announced on 5 September.

So, what is a vote of no confidence, and what does this mean for Boris Johnson?

What is a vote of no confidence?

A motion of no confidence is a statement or vote about whether a person in a position of responsibility is still deemed fit to hold that position.

This may take place because they are considered inadequate in some aspect, they have failed to carry out their obligations, or they have made decisions that other members feel to be detrimental.

If a motion of no confidence is passed, lawmakers from all parties represented in parliament can vote on whether the government - under Mr Johnson - should continue in office.

It needs a simple majority to pass - so it only requires one more MP to vote in favour of it than those who oppose it.

If the government wins the no confidence motion, it carries on as before.

If the government loses the vote however, convention says that either the monarch must invite another leader to form a government or a snap election is called.

Mr Johnson faced a vote of no confidence in June, which he won by 211 to 148.

When will the confidence vote take place?

Labour are due to table the motion at some point today (12 July).

The opposition party is then reportedly seeking to hold the vote as early as tomorrow (13 July), a Labour source has said.

As it stands, a new Prime Minister is not due to be elected until 5 September.

If Mr Johnson wins the vote, he will stay on as Prime Minister until that date.

What does the vote of no confidence mean for Boris Johnson?

The vote of no confidence has significant repercussions for the Prime Minister as his colleagues will be forced to either support or oppose his Government, at a time when his reputation is already in trouble.

It also comes after several Tory MPs have already publicly stated that Mr Johnson has lost their confidence as the country’s leader - with many previously calling for him to resign.

However, to vote against Mr Johnson would risk triggering a general election - meaning the Conservative Party could lose control of government.

The Tories still have a large majority in parliament, so it would require a significant number of Conservatives voting against their own government for it to pass.