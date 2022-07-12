The motion would force Boris Johnson’s colleagues to back or vote against the government

Labour will table a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson’s government later today, party sources say.

The party is preparing to force a confidence vote which will challenge Tory MPs to oust the Prime Minister as they hold a leadership contest.

Labour will table the motion on Tuesday and will hold the vote the following day.

It comes after Mr Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party last week after a string of resignations from ministers and MPs, but he will remain in office until a replacement is found - a move that has divided Tories.

The bid from the opposition would face Ms Johnson’s former colleagues to either back the government or vote against it.

It requires a majority to pass and if the government loses, it could potentially trigger a general election.

At the moment, the government has a large majority in the House of Commons meaning it would require a significant number of Tory MPs to vote against their own government for the motion to be successful.

Next PM to be announced in September

The next Prime Minister is not expected to be announced until 5 September, after the Tory party set out its timetable for the battle to replace Mr Johnson in No 10.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously threatened to bring the confidence vote to prevent “this nonsense about clinging on for a few months”.

Speaking last week, he said: “He’s inflicted lies, fraud and chaos in the country.